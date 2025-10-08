Jimmy Fallon Involved with Upcoming NBC Game Show Based On Popular Mobile App

Jimmy Fallon is partnering up with NBC to ask millions of Americans what their starting word is.

The popular late-night host is working with the channel to create a game show based on Wordle, the New York Times-owned game that caught fire all over the globe when it was created by software engineer Josh Wardle in 2022.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For those unaware, the popular game lets players guess a random five-letter word six times, with hints and feedback provided based on the letters they pick.

For example, if the word is “GRASP,” but the player writes “GLASS,” the ‘G’, ‘A’, and first ‘S’ would be colored green indicating that those are the correct letters. One new Wordle puzzle is released each day for players all over the planet.

The series is currently filming a pilot in the UK from Fallon’s production company Electric Hot Dog and Universal Television Alternative Studio. It is currently unknown whether Fallon will host the show if it gets a full series order.

Fallon has previously told his audience that he is “addicted” to the popular puzzle game and even played it on air during an episode of The Tonight Show.