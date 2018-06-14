‘Jerry Springer Show’ Faces Possible Cancellation

The Jerry Springer Show could be on its way out the door.

TVLine reported on Thursday that the show, which debuted in 1991, has ceased production on new episodes. The CW, the show’s new home network, will only be airing reruns for the Fall 2018 television season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The site further reports that The CW is “still considering ordering fresh episodes,” at some point in the future.

Springer himself has not commented on the show’s future as of the new report.

Broadcasting Cable reported on Wednesday that the show would be moving from NBCUniversal to The CW on a multi-year deal, and that its hour-long slot will replace The Robert Irvine Show.

The on-air conflict show debuted back in 1991 as Springer, a former politician, brought in numerous guests to discuss topics considered to be “lowbrow.” He would also bring in guests who were in ongoing personal feuds with each other, leading to numerous on-stage fist fights that would require security to intervene.

Filmed in Stamford, Connecticut, the show has produced 3,891 episodes across 26 seasons. Springer was also passed around by numerous distributors, but has been exclusively distributed by NBCUniversal Television Distribution since 2004.

Springer discussed his thoughts on the show in an interview with The Daily Beast back in February.

“My show is what it is,” Springer said. “My show is stupid. The only defense I ever give to the show, when people are attacking it or whatever, is that they won’t admit their criticism is elitist. We’re all alike. We all have moments in our life when we are not at our best. What is interesting is that famous people can do the exact same things as people do on my show, or even worse, and we put them on late night TV, we buy their albums and books, cheer them as heroes.”

“On our show, people talk about exactly the same thing, but because they are not rich, famous, or good-looking, and don’t speak the Queen’s English, we call them trash,” he continued. “People downgrade the people on my show, but if it was a celebrity saying the same thing, we’d be saying, ‘Oh my goodness, this person’s wonderful.’ It’s so hypocritical.”

Springer served on the Cincinnati City Council from 1971-74, and resigned after admitting he hired a sex worker. Despite the controversy, Springer still served as Cincinnati mayor from 1977-78.

In late 2017 it was rumored that Springer would attempt to run for Ohio’s governor, a position he failed to attain during his initial political career. By November, Springer clarified he would not be running.

“It’s not something as a husband and a father and a grandfather that I can do at this point,” he said in a podcast interview, according to CNN.