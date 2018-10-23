Jerry Springer in Talks to Preside Over Courtroom Show for NBC, ‘Judge Jerry’

Jerry Springer is reportedly in talks to preside over a courtroom show for NBC, tentatively titled Judge Jerry.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, NBCUniversal, which produces his current daytime series, is developing the new series for Springer to helm once The Jerry Springer Show ends in 2019.

Springer — whose credentials include formerly being a lawyer, as well as the mayor of Cincinnati from 1977 to 1978 — would essentially do the same thing Judge Judy does, which is preside over small claims cases.

Technically, The Jerry Springer Show is not entirely canceled, as the CW contractually still has the option to pick up new shows, but there do not appear to have been any developments regarding whether or not that will happen.

Springer previously sat down with the Columbia Journalism Review and spoke about his career, explaining that his past work as a journalist actually had nothing to do with his progression into show business.

“For 10 years, I was a city councilman and mayor of Cincinnati. When I couldn’t run again, NBC offered offered me a job to anchor their news on the NBC affiliate there in Cincinnati, figuring that if I had been a councilman and mayor for 10 years that I knew the city and therefore might have some credibility,” he revealed. “So I never even thought about it, but they offered me the job and I didn’t know yet if I would run again for another office or something like that. So I figured [I’d] give it a shot.”

“And, basically, that’s how I got into it: It was handed to me. I wasn’t so interested in anchoring. I was more interested in doing political commentary. So we worked out a deal that I would agree to anchor the news at what turned out to be 5:36 and 11,” Spinger added. “But at the end of every newscast, I could do a two-minute commentary on something that happened in the news that day. And that kind of became the staple, and it became popular in Cincinnati for 10 years, and that’s how you wind up getting a talk show.”

He also shared why NBC felt comfortable putting him on the air in the first place, essentially suggesting they really had nothing to lose.

“Well, the politics of it was such that the NBC affiliate was last in the ratings. So, basically, the company was thinking this may be something to grab some attention. And it was unique at the time,” Springer shared.

Judge Jerry could potentially debut in sometime during the 2019 fall TV season, but until then check your local listings to see when The Jerry Springer Show airs in your area.