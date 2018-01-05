‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek on Medical Leave Following Surgery

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is on medical leave after surgery, and the long-running game show will be on hiatus while he’s recovering. Trebek is expected to make a full recovery.

According to Deadline, Trebek was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Dec. 15 after complications from hitting his head in a fall in October. He was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma, which was removed on Dec. 16. The surgery was a success and he remained in the hospital for two more days.

The 77-year-old Trebek is expected to make a full recovery and will be back to taking Jeopardy! in a few weeks. Trebek was supposed to film the College Championship this month, but that will be delayed until March and will air in April.

Trebek has hosted Jeopardy! since 1984. Back on May 2, 2017, Sony Pictures Television announced that Trebek was signed to host the show through the 2019-2020 TV season. The series averages 23 million viewers a week.

The five-time Daytime Emmy winner for Outstanding Game Show host previously suffered a mild heart attack in 2012. He had knee surgery in 2015.

“I’ll keep hosting as long as my skills haven’t diminished and I still enjoy it,” Trebek told Closer Weekly in 2016. “The thought of retiring occurs to me every so often, but so far I am still enjoying it.”