‘Jeopardy!’ Debuts Heartwarming Alex Trebek Tribute at Show’s Studio

Alex Trebek’s mark on Jeopardy! will never be forgotten. Nearly a year after he passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer, Jeopardy! debuted a tribute to the late host at its studio. The production sought out help from Trebek’s wife, Jean Currivan Trebek, and his three children, Matthew, Emily, and Nicky, for the tribute ceremony.

On Monday, the official Jeopardy! Instagram account showcased this very tribute to the late host. In a brief video, Jean, Matthew, Emily, and Nicky stand alongside a plaque that reads, “The Alex Trebek Stage.” Jeopardy announcer Johnny Gilbert explained that they recently dedicated the stage to Trebek and that it will forever be known as such. The announcement also included a lovely caption about the special moment, noting, “And now for the first time from the Alex Trebek Stage, let’s play Jeopardy!“

Trebek died in November at the age of 80. He passed away after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Trebek announced that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March 2019 and frequently shared updates about his battle with fans. At the time of his death, Sony Pictures Television CEO Tony Vinciquerra issued a statement in which he called Trebek a “legend.” His statement continued, “For 37 amazing years, Alex was the comforting voice, that moment of escape and entertainment at the end of a long, hard day for millions of people around the world,” he said. “He was the heart and soul of Jeopardy! and he will be deeply missed by everyone who made him part of their lives. Our hearts go out to Jean, Matthew, Emily and Nicky.”

Since Trebek’s death, there has been much speculation about who will fill his role on Jeopardy!. Throughout the past season, the series sought out guest hosts to step into the role, including Mayim Bialik, Aaron Rodgers, and LeVar Burton. But, in August, Jeopardy! announced that the show’s producer, Mike Richards, had been tapped to become the next full-time host of the program. Alas, after Richards’ past inappropriate comments were unearthed, he stepped down. He was subsequently fired from both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, both of which he produced, in light of this scandal. Trebek’s official replacement has yet to be named.