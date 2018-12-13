Jeffrey Dean Morgan Teases ‘Supernatural’ Return With New Photos

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is giving fans a first look at his return to Supernatural.

On Thursday, just hours after it was announced that he would be returning to the long-running CW series for a special episode, The Walking Dead actor took to Twitter to give fans a small glimpse into his return.

Morgan will be returning for the series' milestone 300th episode, "Lebanon," which is set to air Thursday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

"there's no place like home. xojd," he captioned a photo, the actor also tagging his on-screen sons Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki.

The Walking Dead actor was officially announced to be returning to the series, in which he starred as John Winchester, on Wednesday. The long-awaited return will mark the actor's first appearance on the series following a 10-year absence.

"We're incredibly excited to have Jeffrey back for this milestone episode, and think fans will love what we have planned for his character... and a few other guest stars," executive producer Andrew Dabb said in a statement of Morgan's return, as first reported by ComicBook.com.

The news followed months of speculation and years of pleading by fans for Morgan to make a surprise appearance in an upcoming episode. During an appearance at Walker Stalker Con earlier this year, Morgan promised that fans hadn't seen the last of John Winchester, revealing he would eventually return to the series.

On Nov. 26, Morgan teased his return yet again, responding to a fan on Twitter who asked if he would ever consider reprising the role. Morgan responded with a resounding yes, writing, "Sure. If the story was right..."

Morgan first appeared during Supernatural's debut season in 2008 and went on to appear in a total of 12 episodes before his character's story seemingly concluded in 2008. His character, John Winchester, the father of Sam and Dean Winchester, was a focal point throughout the first two seasons as his sons attempted to figure out what had happened to him.

The father-son trio eventually reunited, but John made a deal with the demon Azael, sacrificing himself in order to save Sam, who had been on the verge of dying. Morgan made his final appearance in the series when John's spirit helped Sam and Dean defeat the Yellow-Eyed demon.

Supernatural airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. Fans can catch Morgan's return in episode 300, "Lebanon," which will air Thursday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.