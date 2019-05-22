Jason Momoa Gives No Bearded Reaction to ‘Game of Thrones’ Series Finale

Jason Momoa’s lack of a beard may prove that he has long since left Khal Drogo in the past, but his reaction to the Game of Thrones series finale proved that his love for Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen hasn’t faltered.

Warning! Spoilers for the Game of Thrones series finale lie ahead!

The actor, who had starred as Clarke’s onscreen love interest in Seasons 1 and 2, took to Instagram to livestream his reaction to Sunday night’s series finale in a profanity-laced video that was relatable among fans.

“Khaleesi, I love you. Emilia, I love you. So sorry I wasn’t there for you,” Momoa began.. “I wanna say thank you to David and Dan and the whole crew. I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for David and Dan who made Drogo. I was very honored to be part of the show, and I can’t believe that it’s the last episode.”

The actor’s mood quickly soured, however, as he, along with fans tuning in from around the world, watched as Jon Snow plunged a dagger into Daenerys’ heart.

“F– you! F– you punk!” Momoa exclaimed.

Momoa dropped several more F-bombs, stating “who gives a f—?,” after Bran Stark was crowned king of the Six Realms following Daernys’ death and the destruction of the Iron Throne. The veteran actor was also unimpressed with how Jon Snow’s story concluded, with him returning to the North.

“Let me get this s— straight,” he said. “You’re going back to what the f— you did in the first place and you killed Khaleesi. Oh my God… We’re gonna go to the bars and we’re gonna get in a fight.”

“I feel lost. I’m lost. What the f—!” Momoa continued. “Drogon should’ve f—ing melted his a—. Ugh!”

Momoa’s reaction was agreeable among fans, many of whom took to Twitter to agree with his take on the controversial episode.

Titled “The Iron Throne,” Game of Thrones‘ series finale was just the latest episode to garner an unsavory reaction from fans.

The eighth and final season of the HBO series was so controversial that it even prompted an online petition calling for new writers to be hired to recraft the six-episode season. Although the petition has been slammed by actors on the series, it has gained more than 1 million signatures.