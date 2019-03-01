‘HTGAWM’: Major Character Possibly Dies, Two Disappear During Eventful Finale

How to Get Away With Murder left fans with the farthest thing from a happy ending at the end of the Season 5 finale.

The twisty ABC drama series wrapped up its season Thursday night with some reveals, unforgivable lies and the lives of three major characters left in the balance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Please Say No One Else is Dead” dropped many bombshells for Annalise (Viola Davis) and the Keating 4 as the lawyer finally found out the truth about the the murder of Nate Lahey Sr. (Glynn Turman). After seeing new video footage, Frank (Charlie Weber) and Annalise found out that Laurel’s (Karla Souza) brother Xavier Castillo (Gerard Celasco) played a role in the murder, likely doing his father’s dirty work.

Meanwhile, Laurel and the other students are still reeling from the surprise package she received shortly after her meeting with the FBI, which contained a scalp presumably belonging to her now dead mother. Tensions rise when Michaela (Aja Naomi King) finds out that Laurel took a meeting with the FBI and was offered an immunity deal.

Fearing that Laurel might betray them all, Michaela, Asher (Matt McGorry), Connor (Jack Falahee) and Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) confront Laurel about the meeting, but she tells them that she rejected the deal and is in it with them until the end.

Meanwhile, Emmett (Timothy Hutton) relied on Annalise’s help to get out of the FBI’s radar after he was framed by the Governor’s office in Nate Sr.’s death, but the leak of a secret conversation between him and Tegan (Amirah Vann) forced her to recuse herself from being his lawyer.

After Annalise motivates her, Tegan comes to Emmett’s rescue when she agrees to testify as “Jane Doe” against the Castillos with evidence that their history of altering phone records would clear his name. When Emmett says that she could lose her license if she breaks patient-client privilege, she says that won’t happen unless someone in the room talks.

Annalise and Frank do some more digging and finally find the truth in Nate Sr.’s death. Turns out Xavier came to DDA Miller (John Hensley) — who Nate (Billy Brown) and Bonnie (Liza Weil) killed after thinking he had been involved — to persuade him to facilitate the murder. However, Miller tried to take Nate Sr. out of prison safely before he was killed, but failed.

Knowing that the truth would destroy her friends, Annalise and Frank cover it up and lead Bonnie and Nate to believe that Miller was indeed the person responsible for Nate Sr.’s murder.

Later, Laurel and Annalise confront Xavier for his actions and they boast about the fact he failed despite his best efforts. After they leave, however, he makes a mysterious call.

The other students go behind Laurel’s back and hand the scalp to the police and manage to blame FBI agent Telesco (Melinda Page Hamilton) for Laurel’s mom’s presumed death and get her fired, killing the investigation against them. At least for now.

The end of the episode brought an array of twists, as Tellesco is last seen calling Gabriel’s (Rome Flynn) mother — and Sam’s (Tom Verica) ex-wife — to presumably tell her all she knows. Oliver and Connor stumble upon the reveal that Michaela’s biological father was an acquaintance of Annalise as Michaela and Gabriel finally hook up at his apartment.

At Caplan & Gold, Tegan and Emmett celebrate their victory with a drink, though Tegan rejects his glass and goes downstairs to get her gin. At that moment, the Governor (Laura Innes) doubles down in a television address and declares Emmet a person of interest in the investigation. Tegan seems concerned about it, but as she talks to Annalise, a jump to a scene with Emmet reveals him to be choking in his office after seemingly being poisoned from his drink.

The final shocker comes in the end when Annalise and Laurel walk on the street and suddenly Annalise finds herself alone. With Laurel nowhere to be found, she panics and calls Frank who rushes to the Keating 4’s home and finds out that baby Christopher has also been kidnapped.

What happened to Laurel and her baby? Did Tegan have something to do with poisoning Emmett? Will we finally meet Sam’s ex-wife? How to Get Away With Murder has not yet been renewed for a sixth season at ABC.