How ‘The Walking Dead’ Sets up Rick’s Exit

The Walking Dead might have finally put Andrew Lincoln‘s Rick Grimes on the path to leaving, and it is good news for anyone hoping they do not have to see the character get killed or turn into a zombie.

In Sunday’s episode “Warning Signs,” Anne/Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) was heard communicating with an unknown man over the radio.

“What do you have? An A or a B?” the man asked her.

Jadis asked if they were taking Saviors, but the man insisted, “No pick ups… The deal still stands. Do you have an A or a B?”

“Neither, it’s just me,” Jadis replied. “I’ve paid my share.”

“You’ve been compensated,” the man replied, and stood his ground. Jadis needs to offer an “A” in order to get the help she wants.

Although what exactly the group meant by an “A” is still unknown, Jadis later told Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) that it was something beyond even his “wildest imaginations.”

So what could an “A” be and what does that have to do with Rick? As ComicBook.com points out, Rick was once Jadis’ prisoner and she held him in a container marked “A.” If “A” stands for alpha, it certainly is a label that would apply to Rick, who has been the leader of his group since season one. Then again, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) could also be considered an alpha, since he was in charge of the Saviors.

If Rick is the “A” Jadis needs, Rick could be taken to another community, either by force or by his own choice to help her. Either way, it could mean that Rick does not have to die in order for Andrew Lincoln to leave the show. This would be a major departure for AMC‘s zombie series, which usually kills off characters when an actor wants to leave.

Before season nine debuted, Lincoln confirmed he would be leaving the series. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Lincoln did tease a possible exit that could allow him to return.

“My relationship with this part is far from over. I’m not gonna say anything more than that but I will say, ‘Watch this season,’” Lincoln explained.

The actor also said he wished fans could have experienced his last episode without knowing it was really his last show.

“I really didn’t want [creator Robert] Kirkman to spill the beans because I really wanted everyone to experience this season because I think it’s gonna be amazing for many, many reasons,” Lincoln told ComicBook.com. “It would’ve been even better if no one was aware of this.”

New episodes of The Walking Dead air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

