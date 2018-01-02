What Hoda Kotb’s New Job Means for ‘Kathie Lee and Hoda’

Hoda Kotb made her debut as permanent co-anchor of Today Tuesday alongside Savannah Guthrie, but where does that leave Kathie Lee Gifford?

NBC News Chairman Andy Lack tapped Kotb and Guthrie to replace Matt Lauer more than a month after his termination. The pair had been working as interim co-anchors while executives evaluated potential candidates for the role. Together, the female pair launched the show to its longest streak of top ratings since August 2016.

But as Kotb shifts to the 7-9 a.m. broadcasts, she said she’ll also stick around for the 10 a.m. hour of Kathie Lee and Hoda. Since 2008, Kotb and Gifford have co-hosted the commentary-style show with quirky segments like “Spanky Tuesday” and “Winesday Wednesday.”

“A girl needs to drink,” Kotb said of Kathie Lee and Hoda, reassuring fans that the fun-spirited show wouldn’t falter.

“Joy is non-negotiable,” Gifford chimed in on the Tuesday morning broadcast following the announcement.

Gifford offered her congratulations to the new co-anchor, sharing her excitement for the future of the NBC News program and for her friend.

“As we all agree, it could not happen to a sweeter, better, more beloved person. We adore you sweetie,” she told Kotb.

Kotb began her career at NBC as a Dateline correspondent in 1998. During her tenure, she has earned Emmy awards, a Gracie award and an Edward R. Murrow award for her achievements in the field.

Fans of the show were elated at the news Guthrie and Kotb would be the new faces of Today.

“Hoda is always a breath of fresh air. She can be silly, smart, sympathetic and serious but most importantly, genuine. I think she is an amazing choice!!! Congrats!!!” one viewer wrote on Facebook.

“Congratulations Hoda!!! You are so loved by so many!!!! So happy for you….totally agree with Kathie Lee….it couldn’t have happened to a sweeter person ever!!! And Please stay on the 10:00 hour with Kathie Lee!!! You two are the best!” another added.