'Hell's Kitchen': Chefs Battle in Front of Live Audience in Season Finale (Exclusive Clip)

The season finale of Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages airs tonight (Feb. 9) on Fox, and one chef will win the grand prize of $250,000 cash and the Head Chef position at Hell's Kitchen in Atlantic City. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the episode that shows Alejandro and Alex cooking a five-course meal in front of a live audience. And while cooking the meal might not be challenging, doing it in front of an audience is another story.

"The final three chefs are to create their own menus for Hell's Kitchen, with each round of dishes judged by five incredible world-renowned chefs where one will be eliminated," the official synopsis states. "Then, the previously eliminated contestants return to help the final two as they go head-to-head for the last time in Hell's Kitchen. Only one chef will earn the Head Chef position at Hell's Kitchen in Atlantic City, the $250,000 cash prize, and the coveted title in the all-new, two-hour 'A Finale for the Ages, Part 1/A Finale for the Ages, Part 2' season finale of Hell's Kitchen." Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages is produced by ITV America's ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions.

Fox is wrapping up its 21st season of Hell's Kitchen which focused on chefs in their 20s battling chefs in their 40s. Christina Wilson, the winner of Hell's Kitchen Season 10 returned this season to be the red team sous-chef. And in an interview with Tasting Table in September, Wilson talked about what stood out this season compared to other seasons.

"[With] the talent across the board, the 40s and 20-somethings, there's some really great talent," Wilson said. "The two people that finish second and third – once the season's over, I will absolutely be calling them to see if they're interested in a job with us ... There's an incredible depth of talent this year, which made the challenges a lot of fun. Dinner service was hard, as you said, notoriously. The first one is, a lot of times, the bumpiest – no big surprise that it's a bit bumpy this season too.

"The 20-somethings ... really surprised me more than I thought they would ... I was really shocked at how innovative some of the food was. It progressed throughout the competition ... but they absolutely did get their butt kicked in dinner service. These kids came out of culinary school, or whatever their training program was, into a pandemic, so they didn't necessarily have that line cook experience or that live restaurant experience that the 40-somethings had."