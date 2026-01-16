HBO Reportedly Developing ‘Game of Thrones’ Sequel With Beloved Character

After being shelved for almost two years, a Game of Thrones sequel may be happening after all.

In 2022, a sequel GoT series was announced, with the new show mainly focusing on Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and his time in exile past The Wall after the events of the main series. It was shelved in 2024. In a new interview with series creator George R.R. Martin, however, reporters at THR confirmed that the sequel is being revived at HBO.

The series, which is in “very early development,” will now take place in the Mediterranean-esque land of Essos instead of the frigid lands beyond The Wall. Additionally, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) will be a major player in the series alongside Jon Snow. Quoc Dang Tran (Drops of God) is attached to write the series.

“We are very interested and excited by the prospect of a sequel but also keenly aware of how high the bar of execution needs to be,” a source at HBO said.

The biggest question now is if Harington even wants to return at all. Currently, he stars in HBO’s steamy finance drama Industry as wealthy failson Sir Henry Muck, a role that is getting him plenty of critical acclaim and Emmy buzz for playing the total opposite of his Thrones character.

Last month, while speaking with Variety, he didn’t seem too keen on reprising his most famous role.

“No, god no,” Harington said, after being asked if he’d voice Jon Snow in a Game of Thrones audiobook. “I don’t wanna go anywhere near it. I spent 10 years doing that. Thanks, I’m alright.”

However, the Jon Snow-focused spinoff was originally his idea, so who knows? If HBO is once again developing the sequel, perhaps Harington will change his mind.

In the meantime, the next Game of Thrones spinoff series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premieres this Sunday night on HBO.