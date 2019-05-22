Halsey’s Intense Performance on ‘The Voice’ Season Finale Splits Social Media

Halsey delivered an intense performance on The Voice season finale, but it has social media pretty divided.

During the final episode of Season 16, the award-winning singer performed her new track “Nightmare,” complete with some wire-swinging choreography and about a dozen backup dancers.

Some people loved the performance, and praised Halsey for how much energy she put into it; others, however, were not big fans of the televised moment.

“the voice loves halsey… for WHY,” one Twitter user commented, to which another replied, “i like halseys music.”

“She is absolutely amazing,” someone else said, then adding purple hearts to their post, though one other person called the performance “boring.”

One person took issue with what they saw as the performance being a bad influence on young kids who may have seen it.

“Did no one prescreen this performance before downing it on Network television,” the social media user asked. “I couldn’t help but wonder how many young girls are going to be grabbing their crotches like Halsey and her teammates.”

“Nightmare” is very powerful tune, in which the singer criticizes misogynistic behavior that she has encountered throughout her life and career.

Notably, Halsey is no stranger to baring her soul and speaking candidly, just as she did when she delivered a speech at the Ending Youth Homelessness: A Benefit for My Friend’s Place and spoke about how before she became famous she lived on the streets and once considered becoming a sex worker in order to survive.

“When I was living in New York, I was a teenager. My friends were picking out decorations for their dorms, and I was debating on whether or not I should let a stranger inside of me so I could pay for my next meal,” she said.

“It wasn’t because I did something bad,” Halsey went on to say. “It wasn’t because something was wrong with me, and it wasn’t because my parents didn’t love me — because they did very much. But a series of unfortunate circumstances led me to be in that position, and it can happen to absolutely anyone.”

The Voice fans who are subscribed to Hulu can re-watch the Season 16 finale anytime through the streaming service.