‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Scott Speedman Books Mystery Role

Grey’s Anatomy is adding a new face to its ensemble cast.

Animal Kingdom star Scott Speedman will be heading to the ABC medical drama as a guest star, although his duration on the show and the nature of his character is being kept under wraps.

According to TVLine, news of the casting puts Speedman’s Animal Kingdom character’s fate — and the actor’s participation in the TNT drama’s upcoming third season — in jeopardy.

Last time viewers saw Baz Blackwell (Speedman), he was clinging for his life on the street after being shot outside his house in the second season finale. Both TNT and ABC are keeping details of their respective series under wraps.

Along with Speedman, Grey’s recently booked actress Candis Cayne for a “groundbreaking” multi-episode story arc. Her character will be coming into Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to undergo a special vaginoplasty surgery.

The character is said to have been inspired by Hayley Anthony, a transgender woman who, along with the director of surgery at the Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery at Mount Sinai, Jess Ting, created a similar procedure.

“[The surgery] revolutionizes the making of a vagina and we thought that was a really cool story and Candis is playing a character inspired by something we read,” said Krista Vernoff, Grey’s Anatomy showrunner.

In other Grey’s Anatomy news, it was recently reported that Pompeo extended her contract with the show for two more seasons. The new deal will see the series hit at least season 16, and also secures Pompeo as an Executive Producer on Grey’s new spinoff, Station 19.

The new, firefighter-based spinoff will premiere with a two-hour special on March 22.

Showrunner Stacy McKee, an executive producer on Grey’s, told Entertainment Weekly that the new show is different from the long-running medical drama because the heroes are also putting their own lives at risk.

“The very nature of their jobs will put these characters out into the streets, on location, immersed in their patients’ lives in a way that’s a lot more visceral and a little bit more messy,” McKee explained to the magazine. “It isn’t the perfectly draped body in an [Operating Room]. They’re responding to a patient on-sight, the scene of an accident, their homes, it’s just a different energy. There’s no safety net there.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.