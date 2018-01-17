Ellen Pompeo Extends ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Contract for Two More Seasons

It’s been reported that Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo has extended her contract with the show for two more seasons.

The new deal will see the series hit at least season 16, and also secures Pompeo as an Executive Producer on Grey’s as well as its upcoming untitled spin-off.

Additionally, Deadline reports that the actress could soon become the highest paid female TV star, as it’s rumored her new salary would reach more the $550,000 per episode.

“The show’s hugely successful for Disney, for ABC, so everybody’s incentivized to keep it going,” Pompeo said about her decision to stay on Grey’s Anatomy. She also gives credit to Krista Vernoff, who came back to the series as its new showrunner for season 14, as part of why she came back as well.

“I was really excited of having a whole completely new fresh voice to write the show,” Pompeo explained. “The writing is a lot smarter, and I love what she’s doing. Everybody does actually, the actors are so happy, they’re so energized.”

Grey’s Anatomy fans have been eagerly anticipating that new series spin-off coming in the spring, but ABC dropped something to tide them over until it airs, as a second spin-off staring the Grey Sloan Memorial interns recently launched on the network’s website.

The web series, titled Grey’s Anatomy: B-Team, consists of six episodes and focuses on the interns carefully navigating their way through their very first day as hospital surgeons.

Grey’s Anatomy: B-Team stars Sophia Taylor Ali as Dahlia Qadri, Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt, Alex Blue Davis as Casey Parker, Jaicy Elliot as Taryn Helm, Rushi Kota as Vik Roy and Jeanine Mason as Sam Bello.

⚡️While waiting for #GreysAnatomy to return next week, binge the entire 6-part Digital series of #GreysAnatomyBTeam here:https://t.co/yfYrVlxR3p — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) January 11, 2018

ABC recently revealed new details for their mid-season schedule lineup and, in a surprising twist, the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off will be bumping back the wildly popular Scandal.

The Shonda Rhimes-created series, which stars Jason George and Jaina Lee Ortiz, will premiere at 9 p.m. ET on March 22 with a two-hour debut episode, and will then bump Scandal, which usually airs at that time, to 10 p.m. ET.

While not much is known about the new Grey’s spin-off, it is said to revolve around the lives and careers of firefighters in a similar fashion to the way Grey’s Anatomy revolves around the lives and careers of doctors.

In addition to George and Ortiz, the series will also star Grey Damon, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre, Barrett Doss and Miguel Sandoval, who will be playing the captain of the firehouse.