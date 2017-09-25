‘Dynasty’ Star Gordon Thomson Slams Reboot

The CW’s upcoming Dynasty reboot has already garnered its share of reviews, and the show received an especially negative one from original Dynasty cast member Gordon Thomson, who called the reboot “abominable.”

Thomson, who played Adam Carrington on the hit ’80s soap, told the Daily Beast that he “had a look” at the reboot and was “appalled.”

“What the f— is the CW doing?” he queried. “It’s utter s—.”

“The acting is dreadful, truly dreadful,” he continued. “The writing is appalling.”

While the reboot features the same names and general plot points of Aaron Spelling’s original show, the similarities seemingly stop there.

“Why call it Dynasty?” Thomson wondered. “It’s nothing to do with Dynasty at all. It’s insulting. If the afterlife exists — it doesn’t, but if it did — Aaron would be having major fits in his grave. And the audience the CW is aiming for is going to think it’s s— because it is such s— that a cretinous 6-year-old would not be interested. It’s abominable.”

The actor noted that while none of the original show’s stars were asked to be a part of the reboot, he doesn’t think he would participate should he be approached.

“I don’t think any of us would,” he said.

Dynasty is set to premiere Oct. 11 on The CW.

Photo Credit: ABC