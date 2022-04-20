'Ghosts' on CBS: Every Woodstone Mansion Ghost's Backstory Explained

Ghosts on CBS has only grown in popularity, with TV viewers everywhere excited for new episodes each week. A big part of the show's draw is how there is a variety of personalities in the cast. Specifically, among the ghostly characters of Woodstone Mansion, each of whom has a deeply interesting backstory. Trading the undead for the mostly-still-dead, Ghosts stars Rose McIver as Samantha, a woman who inherits a large New York estate and decides, along with her husband Jay — played by Utkarsh Ambudkar (The Mindy Project) — to turn the manner into a bed and breakfast. However, unbeknownst to our clueless couple, the house is haunted by a group of ghosts who are much more friendly than frightening. Together, the whole gang winds up in some hilarious situations that also reveal these apparitions are more heart than haunt. It's okay, Isaac. We know you secretly loved it. #GhostsCBS pic.twitter.com/6RxnyxkaZg — Ghosts (@GhostsCBS) April 19, 2022 Ghosts is based on a BCC series of the same name and is executive produced by Trent O'Donnell. In addition to McIver and Ambudkar, the series also stars Asher Grodman, Danielle Pinnock, Brandon Scott Jones, Sheila Carrasco, Román Zaragoza, Rebecca Wisocky, Devan Chandler Long, and Richie Moriarty. Scroll down to read more about the quirky spirits!

Thorfinn, Played by Devan Chandler Long (Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.) Thorfinn is the oldest of the ghosts. He is a Viking who was left behind by his crew about 1000 years ago. He was killed by a lightning strike on the Woodstone property long before the mansion was built. Interestingly, the bolt from the sky that took his life left his spirit with the ability to manipulate electricity. prevnext

Sasappis, Played by Román Zaragoza (Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.) Sasappis was the next ghost to inhabit the Woodstone property and is about 500 years younger than Thorfinn. He is Lenape, indigenous people of the Northeastern Woodlands, who live in the United States and Canada. We know that Sasappis died in the 1500s, but he has yet to reveal exactly how his death came about. prevnext

Captain Isaac Higgintoot, Played by Brandon Scott Jones (Photo: CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.) Isaac is an American Revolutionary officer who died of dysentery. His death came two weeks after the siege of Fort Ticonderoga. Isaac was a closeted gay man in both life and death but has recently started feeling more comfortable and confident in expressing his authentic self. prevnext

Hetty Woodstone, Played by Rebecca Wisock (Photo: CBS / ViacomCBS) Hetty is the lady of the manor, and the original owner of the Woodstone country estate. She has a familial connection to Sam, as she is Sam's fourth-great-grandmother. In life, Hetty was married to Elias (played by Matt Walsh), a robber baron. Like Sasappis, Hetty's death currently remains a mystery. prevnext

Alberta Haynes, Played by Danielle Pinnock (Photo: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved) Alberta is a no-nonsense Prohibition-era jazz singer who is a pure diva. She died after drinking poisoned moonshine. While not all the Woodstone ghosts have a special power, Alberta does... Her humming can be heard by the living, and she can even be heard by Alexa devices. prevnext

Flower, Played by Sheila Carrasco (Photo: CBS Entertainment 2021) Flower is a hippie who often has her head in the clouds, but always has a lot of love in her heart. Her real name is Susan Montero, and she died while attempting to befriend a wild bear. Flower has the ability to put a living person in a trance if she passes through them, which mimics the effects of marijuana. prevnext

Pete Martino, Played by Richie Moriarty (Photo: CBS / ViacomCBS) Pete was a Pinecone Trooper leader who died in 1985. His cause of death was an arrow through the neck, fired by one of his scouts. The arrow remains in Pete's neck in his ghostly state. In Ghosts Season 1, Episode 6, we learn that after his death, Pete's wife married his best friend, whom she'd been secretly romantically involved with while Pete was alive. It is also revealed that Pete's daughter named her son after him. prevnext