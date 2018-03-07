‘Game of Thrones’ Spoilers Might Be Hidden in Candid Cast Photo

A new candid photo featuring several Game of Thrones cast members may have some season eight spoilers hidden in it.

As you may have noticed, Winter Is Coming. Or Coming Back. Or whatever.

But whatever it is, it was a pleasure to welcome some of the cast of Game of Thrones yesterday evening.

Because that’s what they do.

They drink. And they know things. pic.twitter.com/UyhlYHb9NY — Kelly’s Cellars (@kellyscellars) March 4, 2018

The photo was shared on Twitter by Kelly’s Cellars, a pub in Belfast, and shows Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys), Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), and the series’ creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss all sitting around a table in a back room of the bar.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As many fans know, Belfast is a homebase, of sorts, for Game of Thrones production, and it is where they film Winterfell scenes and much of what happens at the Wall and northward.

Essentially what this suggests is that all of these characters will likely be shooting in the North, which isn’t necessarily a surprise as they are all allies. However… you’ll notice that, if you look very closely, there are two more people in the photo sitting on the same couch with Dinklage.

Decider reports that it believes the two figures to be women and they further speculate on which Game of Thrones actresses they could be.

Initial thoughts would likely leap to Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark). However, both of those women were found to be elsewhere when the photo was taken.

The next most logical option is that one of them is Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister). Again, if you look closely, you can see the back of one woman’s head and she has very dark brown hair, which Headey does.

If it is her, this means that Cersei has made her way to the North, which is a clue that she’s agreed to join Jon Snow and Daenerys in their battle against the White Walkers.

As for the other woman, it’s even more difficult to tell who she is, but she does appear to have a ring on her wedding ring finger, which could indicate that she is a married cast member.

Some have speculated that it might be Carice Van Houten (Melisandre), which is possible because she has been set up as an important element in the final season, and she is married to actor Guy Pearce.

Melisandre and Cersei united on one side of a fight could spell trouble for literally everyone else involved on either side of said fight.