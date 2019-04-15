‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Premiere: Here’s What Part Twitter Decided to Video Record

Game of Thrones Season 8 just premiered, and Twitter users decided to video record an unusual part.

Excited fans everywhere pulled out their phones and captured the opening of the first episode of the final season of GoT.

One fan even screamed loudly when the intro to the show began.

The season premiere did not open with any real significant revelations, but it did see Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen arrive at Winterfell.

Once there, they greeted the remaining Stark children and, with Bran confronting them about the Night King breaking through The Wall and turning one of her dragons.

Additionally, the new episode saw Cersei have Bron approached and propositioned with the prospect of earning riches and power beyond his wildest dreams if he agrees to murder her brothers.

Bron did not verbally agree, and he had a very concerned look on his face, but only time will tell if he goes through with betraying his close friends.

This new episode also gave us Jon riding a dragon with Dany for the first time.

We also got to see Arya and The Hound reunite after she left him to die following his battle with Brienne of Tarth.

Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, recently opened up about how he thinks fans will respond to the series finale, saying that he is prepared for not everyone to be happy with it.

“I think a TV series that’s spanned eight, nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end,” he said during an interview in 2018 “I think not everyone’s going to be happy, you know, and you can’t please everyone. My favorite TV shows are Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and The Wire, and they all ended in a way that…It’s never going to satisfy you.”

In a separate interview, Harington confessed that the scripts for the final season caused him to become overcome with emotion for the first time at a table read with the rest of the Game of Thrones cast.

“I walked in saying, ‘Don’t tell me, I don’t want to know,’” Harington revealed. “What’s the point of reading it to myself in my own head when I can listen to people do it and find out with my friends?”

Game of Thrones airs at 9 p.m. ET, Sundays on HBO.