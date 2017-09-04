‘Game of Thrones’ Has a New Lead Character

It was no secret that Jon Snow was the focal point of Game of Thrones this season. However, all of that screen time has helped the King in the North add yet another title to his collection.

Jon Snow (or Aegon Targaryen) has now unseated Tyrion Lannister as the Game of Thrones character who has spent the most time on screen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A user on Reddit posted a chart of Game of Thrones characters, ranking them based on the amount of time they’ve spent on screen. After this season, Jon Snow has finally taken the crown.

Jon edged out Tyrion by only one minute to lead the pack. While Tyrion earned himself 337 total minutes of screen time in the series, Jon Snow now has 338.

It should come as no surprise that Daenerys Targaryen came in third on this list, but the gap is significant. The Mother of Dragons has a total of 276 minutes, which is over a full hour less than Jon and Tyrion.

The Lannisters and Starks take up the next few spots on the list. Sansa came in fourth with 239 minutes, then comes Cersei with 236, followed by Aray with 224 and Jaime with 199.

What may surprise you is that Samwell Tarly is the character who has appeared most outside of the three major families. Jon’s loyal best friend has been on the screen for 144 minutes.

The dead character with the most screen time is Littlefinger, who has appeared for a total of 119 minutes.

The biggest surprise of all comes just a few names down on the list. Ned Stark, who was killed just nine episodes into the show, has the 13th most screen time of anyone in the series. Ned got almost as much screen time in one season than Littlefinger got in seven.