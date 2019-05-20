‘Game of Thrones’: Fans Were Sent on a Roller Coaster of Emotions With the Series Finale

To say the finale for Game of Thrones was divisive for fans is an understatement. The entire final season of the show has left fans in turmoil, praying George R.R. Martin can finish his own story while also hoping bad things happen to writers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. But not everybody was upset and not everybody hated the finale.

I was watching this, not knowing it was the finale…..still hopeful that it wasn’t….but then, I’m an adult and take things the way they are now. #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/WhjrpixuVe — Strongly.Micharie.2 (@Ariecon) May 20, 2019

The reaction to Game of Thrones finale is the perfect example of how people treated the show for the past few seasons. For some it was as terrible as they thought, while others felt they were given the emotional end they deserved.

WARNING: Spoilers for the finale of Game of Thrones ahead.

For most fans, the big divisive point comes from Daenerys Targaryen’s decision in episode 5 and her ascent to the Iron Throne in this episode. She’s not there long and doesn’t even get to sit on it, but she does control Westeros with her massive army for a few moments. Tyrion Lannister quits in disgust and is taken away fro treason, Jon Snow questions what he has done, and all of the Dothraki that came back to life due to the Night King shout for their ruler. The cinematography is amazing, but fans didn’t enjoy what it led to.

Not long after Tyrion is taken in, he informs Jon that he needs to do something and that his family will not be safe with Daenerys on the throne. So Snow does what he needs to by kissing “my queen” before plunging a dagger into her and ending her reign.

Drogon trying to wake up Dany

That moment destroyed my heart #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/46Y6bJnNHO — Stark (@ohmytargaryen) May 20, 2019

From there, it wasn’t a supremely action-packed episode. It tried to wrap up the loose ends of Westeros as well as it could in 60 minutes, which is a blessing and a curse. But most fans felt the end was too rushed.

“This final episode…. im speechless…likee…. that was it… im kinda devastated…. like what was Jons pupose…. I dont understand why did they even bother giving him a story if he was going to end up back were it all started….. i feel soo empty….” one devastated fan wrote.

What a satisfying pay off to 10 years worth of back story. Glad it really respected all that history and set up. Glad this season really took it’s time to wrap up all the loose ends. #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/ry61rHoKG1 — David Sandhu (@fumonjo) May 20, 2019

“That may be the worse finale I’ve ever seen. Wtf, such a waste. All those seasons and you just send Jon into the woods? I’m mean wow, just wow.,” another fan wrote.

But the episode and season did have plenty of defenders. Some were happy to see the spectacle of it all come to a close.

“You can learn a lot about storytelling from Game Of Thrones over the years. Might not be the ending that we all wanted but it was a hell of a ride,” one satisfied fan wrote.

“What kept us on the edges of our seat through the [Game of Thrones]was always to imagine would be the fate of the Stark kids, after the struggle they faced through years,” another fan pointed out. “Seeing this ending for Jon Snow, Sansa, Arya and Bran is therefore Satisfying…”

In the end, it wasn’t exactly the finale that a lot of fans expected it to be. But you can’t be mad where it ended up, you just have to be mad about how fast it took to get there.