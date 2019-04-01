‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Weep After Realizing Hodor Might Become a White Walker

Fans are terrified that the final season of Game of Thrones could bring Hodor back as a White Walker.

Game of Thrones fans have had to process the deaths of many beloved characters over the years, and it has never been easy. In the upcoming season, as the final battle with the Army of the Dead approaches, fans are terrified that those faces will reappear with ice blue eyes as undead soldiers for the Night King. One popular theory suggests that Hodor may be among them.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7 lie ahead!

For those that do not recall, Hodor had one of the most devastating deaths in the long run of Game of Thrones. Faced with a swarm of White Walkers invading the cave where he, Bran and Meera were hiding, Hodor gave everything to save his friends.

The other two narrowly escaped, and Hodor was last seen disappearing into a pile of frozen bodies. While the gentle giant’s fate seemed clear at the time, he could easily rise again under the control of the Night King, just as he was under the control of Bran when he died.

Many fan theorists have pointed out this possibility, and some are even looking at it now as inevitable. On Twitter, fans are doing their best to console each other as they realize that Hodor very likely stands against the heroes.

The context clues in the show are very clear. In Season 4, Jon Snow led a group of Night’s Watchmen beyond the wall to kill the mutineers at Craster’s Keep. Jon explained that they needed to take care of their former brothers not because they posed a threat, and not to punish them for their crimes, but because every body in the Night King’s path was a possible recruit for the Army of the Dead.

Fans have extended this idea still further in their theories for Season 8.

For example, now that the Army of the Dead has passed the Wall, any bodies in their path could rise to join them. That could include the dozens of dead kings and lords lying in the crypts under Winterfell, including Ned Stark. The northern lords’ bodies would be relatively well preserved in the freezing cold, and the Night King could awaken them for the final battle. if that weren’t enough, each one wields a ceremonial sword.



Game of Thrones returns on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.