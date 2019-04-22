‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Are Bawling Over Brienne’s Big Knighting Scene

In the second episode of Game of Thrones‘ final season, Brienne of Tarth was at the center of an emotional moment in Winterfell, as everyone prepared for the upcoming battle with the Night King’s army of the undead. She was knighted, a scene that left fans crying for joy.
The episode began with Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) arriving in Winterfell and standing before Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner).
While they wanted to cut his head off, Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) stood up for him, telling Sansa and Daenerys about how she captured Jamie and he stopped men from trying to rape her. Jamie sacrificed his hand, and proved to Brienne that she could stand by his side in the heat of battle. Brienne’s speech ultimately convinced Sansa and Daenerys to keep Jamie alive.
Later on, Jamie told Brienne it would be an honor to fight under her command, which surprised her. That night, Brienne joined Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Jamie, Davos (Liam Cunningham) and Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) for a drink and to exchange stories of their survival.
During their night of drinking, Brienne told Tormund women could not become knights. Considering her record though, he would easily knight her if he was a king. However, Jamie reminded him that any knight can knight anyone. So, he decided to knight Brienne.
That scene sent fans rushing to Twitter to express their happiness for Brienne’s knighthood.
Game of Thrones airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.
Like Graduating
One fan thought it was like Brienne getting a diploma.
Brienne getting knighted #demthrones #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/JoEiM1E8n9— ⓒⓐⓡⓜⓢ (@suivrecarms) April 22, 2019
Tears
The Emma Stone crying GIF came in handy for one fan.
Me when Jaime knighted Brienne #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/5Z9TaPd4Bv— Koto (@ImKoto) April 22, 2019
Oprah Tears
The Oprah Winfrey tears GIF also proved useful.
Brienne about to be knighted ???? #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/VJVRp1goKS— Okay Girl (@AquaCashmere) April 22, 2019
The Smile
The smile from Brienne spawned plenty of tweets.
Brienne’s smile after being knighted by Jaime = priceless.#GameofThronesSeason8— Thomas Jamieson (@MyFriedLatin) April 22, 2019
okay but brienne’s smile after jaime knighted her— ♡ 𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 ♡ (@fye_aa) April 22, 2019
Brienne’s smile made me cry OMG all she wanted was to be knighted #DemThrones— sherrill (@sertainlysherr) April 22, 2019
So Many Tears
There were so many real tears cried Sunday night.
BRIENNE GETTING KNIGHTED IM ACTUALLY CRYING REAL TEARS SO MANY FUCKING TWARS I LOVE HER TO THE DEPTHS OF MY SOUL IM NEVER GETTING OVER THIS SCENE OH MY GODDDD I REALLY CANT ITS ALL I EVERY WANTED AND SHES CRYINF OH GODDDD pic.twitter.com/bBaCSYZtOx— MJ | She is [disappointed] (@biqueenclarke) April 22, 2019
More Tears
And there were many, many tears shed.
Brienne getting knighted by Jaime gets my second tears of the night. #DemThrones #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/367w3YuurV— Moe (@Mollyright) April 22, 2019
About Time
For many fans, the knighting was a long time coming.
Brienne finally getting knighted omg #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/eJsM4xBWDt— Emily (@ecmcdonald2) April 22, 2019
Cheering!
Time for some cheering and clapping!
Brienne finally being knighted #GameofThrones #AllTheFeels #GetItGirl pic.twitter.com/W3oYZkH5K0— J.Alexis (@xJilli22x) April 22, 2019