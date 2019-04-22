‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Are Bawling Over Brienne’s Big Knighting Scene

In the second episode of Game of Thrones‘ final season, Brienne of Tarth was at the center of an emotional moment in Winterfell, as everyone prepared for the upcoming battle with the Night King’s army of the undead. She was knighted, a scene that left fans crying for joy.

The episode began with Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) arriving in Winterfell and standing before Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner).

While they wanted to cut his head off, Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) stood up for him, telling Sansa and Daenerys about how she captured Jamie and he stopped men from trying to rape her. Jamie sacrificed his hand, and proved to Brienne that she could stand by his side in the heat of battle. Brienne’s speech ultimately convinced Sansa and Daenerys to keep Jamie alive.

Later on, Jamie told Brienne it would be an honor to fight under her command, which surprised her. That night, Brienne joined Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Jamie, Davos (Liam Cunningham) and Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) for a drink and to exchange stories of their survival.

During their night of drinking, Brienne told Tormund women could not become knights. Considering her record though, he would easily knight her if he was a king. However, Jamie reminded him that any knight can knight anyone. So, he decided to knight Brienne.

That scene sent fans rushing to Twitter to express their happiness for Brienne’s knighthood.

Game of Thrones airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

