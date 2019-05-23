‘Fresh off the Boat’ Star Randall Park Speaks out About Renewal

Fresh Off the Boat star Randall Park has spoken out about the sitcom’s Season 6 renewal.

While speaking to ET at the premiere of his new film Always Be My Maybe, Park shared he is “thrilled” and “very happy” about the show being given a new season order.

Park’s response to the series renewal is in stark contrast to that of his series co-star Constance Wu, who initially expressed frustration at the show being picked up for another season.

After the announcement was made, Wu tweeted out, “F—ing hell,” which one fan took as her way of celebrating the announcement, so the fan congratulated her by saying that it was “Great news.”

Wu disagreed and sternly replied, “No it’s not.” Later in another tweet, Wu wrote, “So upset right now I’m literally crying. Ugh. F—.”

Later, after her controversial comments had begun to ignite a controversy, Wu attempted to apologize for her shocking words and sentiments.

“Todays tweets were on the heels of [a] rough day&were ill timed w/the news of the show. Plz know, Im so grateful for [Fresh Off the Boat’s] renewal. I love the cast&crew. Im proud to be a part of it. For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word f— —thank u too,” she tweeted, then adding a kiss emoji.

Wu has since issued a more formal apology, saying she loves Fresh Off the Boat, and adding, “I was temporarily upset yesterday not bc I hate the show but bc its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about. So my dismayed social media replies were more about that other project and not about FOTB.”

“My words and ill-timing were insensitive to those who are struggling, especially insensitive considering the fact that I used to be in that struggle too,” she also wrote in the apology. “I do regret that and it wasn’t nice and I am sorry for that.”

These words are my truth. I hope you hear them pic.twitter.com/l6SvbFcUlj — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 11, 2019

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke has spoken out about the situation, clarifying that “there have been no thoughts of recasting Constance.”

“We love what she does on the show, and we love the show,” Burke continued, then going on to say that she is “choosing to believe Constance’s most recent communication.”

Fresh Off the Boat will likely return sometime this fall, though no official Season 6 premiere date has been announced.