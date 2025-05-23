Fox to Air New Biblical TV Series

Fox is going Biblical. The company has announced its newest show, a biblical series.

The show, titled The Faithful, is slated for release for Spring 2026. Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network, made the announcement.

“The Faithful follows The Old Testament’s heroic, Biblical matriarchs and opens a new lane of storytelling at FOX. This show is the definition of strong, female character-driven storytelling, exploring timeless themes that originated thousands of years ago, yet remain startlingly modern and relatable,” Thorn said in a statement. “Carol, Julie and Rene bring unbelievable depth, dimension, intimacy and surprise to stories so many think they know but will completely rediscover through this powerful new lens.”

This landmark drama is a six-episode limited series that will air over three consecutive weeks during the 2026 Easter and Passover season. It is based on The Old Testament’s Book of Genesis and told through the eyes of the women whose descendants would shape three of the world’s great faiths: Judaism, Christianity and Islam. The show is described as being about discovering and losing love, the challenges of marriage, the joys and heartbreak of children, confronting temptation and finding faith.

The Faithful comes from FOX Entertainment Studios and is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global. Under her first look broadcast direct deal with FOX, Carol Mendelsohn serves as Executive Producer on the series, alongside Julie Weitz and Rene Echevarria, who wrote the pilot and will also serve as showrunner.

Episodes will be told through the perspective of five of The Bible’s most legendary women: Sarah and her former slave Hagar, Sarah’s great-niece Rebekah, and Rebekah’s nieces, sisters Leah and Rachel.