Fox Not Airing ‘Empire,’ ‘Star’ on Wednesday Night

Fox’s continuing broadcast of the 2018 World Series will delay new episodes of hit series Empire and spinoff Star on Wednesday night.

The network will be showing Game 2 of the series with the Dodgers at Red Sox, with the Red Sox aiming to take a 2-0 lead of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The special broadcast of the baseball game marks the first break for new episodes of the beloved Fox musical dramas, who are in the fifth and third seasons respectively.

Empire has seen the Lucious (Terrence Howard) and Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) picking up the pieces of their family two years after losing the Empire and getting back to work on a new management agency for artists with the Lyon name.

As for the Lyon sons, Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray) continues to struggle with PTSD from the shooting he was involved in the season four finale, and drifting away from his loved one. Jamal (Jussie Smollett) had been living on his own in London for the past two years and started a relationship with a journalist named Kai (Toby Onwumere).

In the latest episode, Jamal struggled as Kai had gone on a trip abroad for a story and hadn’t been heard from for a few days. The family rallied around him after Kai’s wallet was found by itself with no signs of Kai; likely dealing with the tense reality that his boyfriend — who he was planning to propose before he went on his assignment — might be dead.

Andre (Trai Byers) had been in prison for the past two years, only recently having been released and already causing trouble for his parents. The show has also been teasing upcoming peril throughout the first few episodes — as images of Lucious mourning an unspecified person in a casket before being interrupted by the FBI investigating a possible murder — have appeared at the end of the some of the season five episode; likely teasing an upcoming major death on the series.

On Star, the series has dealt with the aftermath of its cliffhanger-filled finale, including Alex (Ryan Destiny) surviving a plane crash and befriending one of the late passenger’s sister, who is starting to exhibit stalker tendencies.

Star (Jude Demorest) is doing her best as she continues to hustle for the success of her music career, and expects her first child with love interest Jax (Matthew Noszka). Simone (Brittany O’Grady) returned to town and quickly decided to get a divorce and is now up for the lead role at the label’s first major motion picture.

The latest episode ended with Carlotta (Queen Latifah), who has continued to struggle with the death of Jahil (Benjamin Bratt), sleepwalking down a street in a remote area, clearly overwhelmed by her work duties and her grief.

Empire and Star are expected to return Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET respectively, unless the world series is extended, on Fox.