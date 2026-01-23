‘Fox & Friends’ Co-Host Shares Health Update After Disappearing From Show

Recently, Fox News talking head Lawrence Jones worried viewers when he disappeared from Fox & Friends, the morning talk show he co-hosts, for an extended period.

In a recent social media post, he told fans not to worry and that he recently underwent surgery.

Hey fam! I want to assure y’all that I’m doing well. I recently underwent eye surgery and will be returning to work soon. I’ll share the details of my experience with you all in the future. God is truly remarkable. Fox has been incredibly supportive throughout this process,… — Lawrence Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) January 21, 2026

He went on to thank his employer for letting him take the time he needs to recover.

“Fox has been incredibly supportive throughout this process, ensuring that I receive the best possible care. See y’all soon,” he wrote.

Jones began hosting the popular conservative talk show in late 2023 alongside his co-hosts Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt. He became the youngest Black man to co-host a cable news series when he joined the team.

The anchor began working with Fox News in 2018 but rose to fame after Tucker Carlson was ousted from the network in 2023, when he became a temporary host of Tucker Carlson Today.

His most notable moment as a Fox News contributor occurred when he incorrectly stated that Barack Obama was president when Jeffrey Epstein was given a plea deal for his crimes.