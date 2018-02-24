‘The Blacklist’ Star Megan Boone: ‘Liz Will Never Carry an Assault Rifle Again’

The Blacklist‘s Megan Boone is putting down the assault rifles on the NBC crime drama.

As the debate over gun control heats up in the United States — especially following the tragic mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida — the star of The Blacklist took to Twitter to make a pledge to her followers.

“Liz Keen will never carry an assault rifle again and I am deeply sorry for participating in glorifying them in the past. Yours, girl from Florida.”

According to TVLine, Blacklist fans had mixed responses to Boone’s tweet, with many arguing that she should separate a television show with what’s happening in the real world.

And despite not answering to every fan, Boone replied to one fan asking how an FBI agent wouldn’t carry an assault rifle, explaining, “I am not S.W.A.T.”

Boone joins celebrities like Mark Ruffalo, Miley Cyrus and Johnny Galecki who spoke out about the gun control debate following the shooting, where 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire in the high school, taking the lives of 17 people.

The Blacklist has been on a two-week hiatus due to NBC’s coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympic games. The drama will return with an all new episode February 27.

The upcoming episode, titled “Mr. Raleigh Sinclair III,” will see Fringe veteran John Noble guest star as Raleigh himself, the Blacklister of the week.

Entertainment Weekly described Noble’s character as an artisan who has made it his life’s work to provide people with outlets for their darkest emotions. Raleigh is a meticulous, exacting man who expects unquestioned obedience from his murderous clients, for whom he develops airtight alibis. Quantico star David Call is also set to guest star during the hour.

“We’ve been big fans of John Noble for a long time, and we’ve desperately wanted for him to play a Blacklister, but could never quite find a role that was peculiar or strange or specific enough for John,” executive producer Jon Bokenkamp told EW. “We now have that role in Mr. Raleigh Sinclair III. And believe me, not only does John Noble nail it, but he also brings something new and fresh to The Blacklist.”

Noble, who is also currently voicing the season 3 big bad on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, will appear in the same episode as The Good Wife‘s Martha Plimpton.

The Real O’Neals star will play Dr. Sharon Friedman, a tough but fair-minded psychotherapist who is hired by the FBI to evaluate Liz’s (Megan Boone) fitness for duty following the death of her husband.

The Blacklist airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.