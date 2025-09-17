ESPN Host Abruptly Resigns

ESPN’s Molly Qerim has resigned from First Take after nearly a decade as host.

Sports Business Journal first broke the news on Sept. 15, and co-host Stephen A. Smith later confirmed, saying, “Last night, she abruptly resigned as the host of the show” before adding, “The details, quite frankly, are none of y’all business.”

“Last night she abruptly resigned as the host of the show” 😳 pic.twitter.com/jPl9fQddQH https://t.co/eDBRBTNCV7 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) September 16, 2025

Smith hinted that her decision was due to contract negotiations with ESPN and noted that the network “certainly did not want to lose her. But in the end, she made the decision to walk away from the show.”

Molly Qerim Breaks Her Silence

Molly Qerim shared a message with fans on her Instagram stories admitting that news of her departure broke earlier than she’d intended and not in the way she’d intended.

“After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take,” she wrote. “Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports — and with all of you, the best fans in the world.”

“I’m so grateful for what this journey has given me: lifelong friendships, unforgettable memories, and the chance to be part of something truly special,” she continued. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you for welcoming me into your homes.”

Qerim closed her message with “stay tuned.”

While original reports said Molly Qerim was leaving First Take at the beginning of the year, she was absent from Tuesday’s show, and it’s unclear if she will return.