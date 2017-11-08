Here’s Everyone Forgotten During Last Night’s Emmys 'In Memoriam'

Last night, at the 69th annual Emmy Awards, the television academy spent a few moments honoring the lives of those the industry lost over the past year. Artists like Carrie Fisher, Jerry Lewis, and others all received a second of recognition during the presentation. While plenty of people were included, there were quite a few popular omissions to the video. Despite the fact that some of these omissions were big names in television, they were still mysteriously left off the list. Even Erin Moran, who played Joanie on Happy Days, didn't make the final cut. As you can imagine, fans on Twitter didn't take too kindly to some of these stars being forgotten during the award ceremony.

Erin Moran As we already mentioned, Erin Moran was somehow missing from the 'In Memoriam' video presentation. The #emmys snubbed Erin Moran in the memorial of the show. Way to go she was always treated like loose change anyway. #HappyDays pic.twitter.com/4ci6IMYEqo — Worthington (@BrooklynDman) September 18, 2017 Moran starred as Joanie in 239 episodes of Happy Days, and even led the short-lived spinoff series, Joanie Loves Cachi. The actress passed away back in April at the age of 56. Folks on Twitter weren't happy about this omission, stating that Happy Days was such a pivotal part of their childhood. Why did the emmys not have Erin Moran on those who passed away this year, happy days was part of our childhood tv #Emmys — Gerald Weston (@gerwes72) September 18, 2017

Charlie Murphy Charlie Murphy, brother of Eddie Murphy, was a well-known and beloved TV comedian throughout his career. Heard you guys forgot Charlie Murphy #Emmys #FAIL pic.twitter.com/QdexHLOOAA — Nia Kay (@missdoniaaa) September 18, 2017 In addition to appearances and vocal performances on shows like The Boondocks and Black Jesus, Murphy was most well-known for his work on Chappelle's Show. Murphy last appeared on the hit Starz series Power, where he portrayed Marshal Clyde Williams. Thinking of my brothers Dick Gregory + Charlie Murphy. I'll never forget you. I miss you both. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Ot0nfxvjMO — COMMON (@common) September 18, 2017

Dick Gregory As you just saw Common mention, the tribute video also left out Dick Gregory. #DickGregory was the first black comedian to sit on the couch of the #TonightShow, and the #Emmys did not honor him. #shame #smh #rip pic.twitter.com/6UoifyhXLO — Joe Madison (@MadisonSiriusXM) September 18, 2017 The legendary comedian was known for his revolutionary brand of comedy back in the 1950s and '60s. In 1961, Gregory bridged the racial gap in America by appealing to both white and black audiences, appearing on television and putting out records. Gregory was also an activist, known for protesting racial injustice throughout his life. For many, this seemed like one of the more heartbreaking omissions, considering how much Gregory accomplished ot just in the television industry, but in the world as a whole. I was watching the beautiful "remembering those that past away" part of the Emmys annnnd it seems they forgot Dick Gregory & Charlie Murphy — 'ColeWorld (@Ncoleycole) September 18, 2017

Harry Dean Stanton Popular character actor Harry Dean Stanton passed away just a couple of days before the Emmy ceremony, but many still believed that he should have been included in the presentation. Harry Dean Stanton (1926-2017) pic.twitter.com/PI7BmUX6X5 — SensCritique (@SensCritique) September 18, 2017 While the actor was most well-known for his roles in film, he did appear on several notable TV shows over the years. Many will remember Stanton for his portrayal of Roman Grant on HBO's Big Love. He also appeared in Getting On, Twin Peaks and Gunsmoke.

Frank Vincent Just a couple of days before Harry Dean Stanton passed away, Frank Vincent died in New Jersey. R.I.P Frank Vincent #Emmys pic.twitter.com/5dAESdDUfS — ?Josh Cornett? (@therealcornett) September 18, 2017 The actor was well-known for his portrayal of mobsters in several films, including Casino and Goodfellas. TV audiences remember Vincent well for his time on HBO's groundbreaking series, The Sopranos. Vincent appeared in 39 episodes of the show, playing Phil Leotardo.