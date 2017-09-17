People Are Boycotting the Emmy Awards for This Reason

The Emmy Awards are set to start in a few hours and while social media floods with red carpet arrival photos and the usual Hollywood jokes, there is also some backlash arising.

Many Twitter users are taking issue with the fact that Stephen Colbert will be hosting the 2017 Emmy Awards, since the talk show host, who used to helm a satirical political show, is known to be liberal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

I hope Colbert and the ratings both crash & burn. Enough of this political crap. #BoycottEmmys — Duffpirate (@duffpirate) September 17, 2017

I will not watch CBS or the EMMYs with this man hosting, after he does a Nazi salute to the @POTUS You lost me & millions #boycottemmys — Kris Moore (@kristine_100) September 17, 2017

Even some politicians spoke up on the social media platform, with Governer Mike Huckabee tweeting he’d “rather get stung by wasps.”

The backlash is not surprising considering Colbert often uses his late night spot to rail against Donald Trump’s presidency.

Many commenters have referenced the fact that Colbert seems to have admited that trump jokes will be “front and center” during the show.

“This is a night to celebrate television and there’s no bigger star on television in the last year than Donald Trump,” the late night host told Inside Edition. “If the president has any subjects he would like for me to joke about in the monologue, please, we are ready to celebrate you, sir!”

To watch the Emmy Awards and see what happens be sure to get all of the information on how to watch on your TV here. It is also possible to stream the show– find out how here.