Damon Wayans’ Social Media Changes Raises Suspicions Over Clayne Crawford’s ‘Lethal Weapon’ Firing

In what has been an eventful few days for the Fox series, one of the show’s two leads, Crawford, was reportedly fired from the series after co-workers alleged he created a “hostile work environment.”

“I have learned that Crawford has had a history of bad behavior on the show, and that he has been disciplined several times over complaints of emotional abuse and creating a hostile environment,” Deadline reporter Nellie Andreeva wrote. “I hear the issue has escalated to a point where other actors as well as crew on Lethal Weapon would feel uncomfortable being on set with him. The problem is threatening the future of the show, with a recasting — a rare and dramatic move when involving a lead of an established series — being explored. Fox and Warner Bros TV declined comment.”

While Crawford apologized for two of the reported incidents, TV Line reported that didn’t stop his co-star Wayans from ceasing all communication with him. Subsequently, on Sunday two major revelations broke about the series — that it would indeed back for a third season, and Crawford would be replaced by Seann William Scott.

“Seann is a fantastic addition to this already amazing cast,” Michael Thorn, the President of Entertainment at Fox Broadcasting Company, said in a statement. “‘Lethal Weapon’ is packed with action, drama and pure fun and we can’t wait to see Damon and Seann together on screen. Matt Miller, his incredible team and everyone at Warner Bros. have been tremendous partners, and we’re thrilled to bring this show back for another season.”

A Warner Bros. spokesperson confirmed with The Wrap that Crawford’s firing was because of the behavior complaints, prompting them to not renew his contract.

Fans were happy that the show would return, but were furious it would be without Crawford. Since the news broke many on social media have been trying to figure out who made the complaints about Crawford’s behavior.

By late Sunday afternoon, some fans believe they had found the answer.

After noticing that he had set his Twitter and Instagram account to private, multiple users accused Wayans of being responsible for getting Crawford fired, despite there being no official reports confirming such suspicions.

“So apparently we have found the one who got @ClayneCrawford fired from #LethalWeapon Damon Wayans why wlese would he lock his Twitter account?” wrote one.

“No one gives a s—. You fired Clayne Crawford and you’re keeping Damon Wayans who unprofessionally went on a tweeting spree about how fans should move on from Clayne? Family? Hahahaha, laughable. Can’t wait to see your ratings plummet,” wrote another.

“Well we know Damon wayans ran his mouth on Twitter about clayne like a little b*itch. We also know crawford was shafted by only finding hes fired from the media. We also know damon wayans is a tool who called Bill Cosbys victims ugly liars. So I’m siding wigth Crawford,” another commented.