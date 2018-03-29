‘Criminal Minds’ Reveals the Reason Behind [Spoiler]’s Visit

Criminal Minds introduced David Rossi’s ex-wife during Wednesday night’s episode, and fans are freaking out.

As the Behavioral Analysis Unit headed to Chicago to investigate an unsub who leaves roses on each of his victims, Rossi got a surprise visit by ex-partner Krystall Richards (Gail O’Grady) and the reunion came with its own set of drama.

At the beginning of the episode, Rossi (Joe Mantegna) asks to take some time off work, which shocks his colleagues. He reveals he got a call from Krystall the night before, Krystall was Rossi’s third ex-wife, a blackjack dealer from Las Vegas.

They were married in a drive-thru wedding chapel and their marriage was annulled immediately after they got sober. She then moved to Los Angeles, got married and is in town for her daughter’s wedding.

“Married by an Elvis impersonator… I need to step up my game,” Penelope (Kirsten Vangness) said.

Later in the episode, Rossi and Krystall sit down and have coffee and reminisce about walking down the isle in Vegas. After catching each other up on their lives, Krystall proposes something to Rossi.

“You know, last time we did something like that…” Rossi starts.

“Relax, Elvis has nothing to do with this,” Krystall says before she gives an invite to her daughter’s wedding to her ex-husband. She wants him to be his plus one.

“To her the most impressing thing about me is that you and I were married for 36 hours,” Krystall says when Rossi asks if her daughter will mind him coming to the wedding.

Stop right there! This chick is Rossi’s wife #3?! Uh oh, Rossi still has some storm than @shemarmoore and @GUBLERNATION combined!! #CriminalMinds — Tyler F. Brown (@MrTylerFBrown) March 29, 2018

Rossi got married in Vegas, by a drunk Elvis impersonator and marched down the aisle to Hound Dog, you would think Rossi would have more class than that lol #CriminalMinds — Chelsea (Chels) misses Dean #RomanEmpire💜 (@ShieldWoman512) March 29, 2018

Ooo. She’s trying to rekindle the flame. Oooo ooo ooo I see you sis. You left your coffee on the bench though. I guess you didn’t see that… #CriminalMinds — Taleigha 🤘🏾 (@taleighaahunter) March 29, 2018

At the BAU, Penelope meets Krystall, her daughter and future son-in-law as they tour the offices with Rossi, leading to a hilarious scene fans loved.

I love it when Penelope rambles. #criminalminds — katiesmindpalace19912 (@KBjordahl) March 29, 2018

i love penelope so much #CriminalMinds — ً (@janeIsparrish) March 29, 2018

Things aren’t all love during the tour however, as Rossi notices that Portia’s husband to-be could be a misogynist after he shuts down Portia for telling a joke without him. He asks Penelope to check on the man, with fans already thinking he’s not right for Krystall’s daughter.

#CriminalMinds That fiance dude is sketchy and insecure. — Stephanie Brown (@Stephan82528296) March 29, 2018

Oh, good! I’m glad Rossi picked up on that too! That guy’s a jerk, to put it nicely. 😖 #CriminalMinds — Jamie (@wannaseeireland) March 29, 2018

Penelope later finds out that Portia’s fiance had been engaged to three other women, but the wedding fell through leaving him with a large settlement days before the wedding. He is a con artist with two dropped domestic abuse charges.

After he tells Portia and Krystall, Portia leaves Rossi’s office in a rage. Krystall is also mad, but empathizes with Rossi, who can’t help but find the monsters who surround him.

i feel really bad for rossi right now #CriminalMinds — bella💓 (@matthewgrayfact) March 29, 2018

After Rossi threatens Portia’s fiance to leave Krystall’s daughter alone, Krystall shows up to Rossi’s house and the two listen to music and play cards as the episode comes to an end.

Criminal Minds airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.