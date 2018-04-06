‘Chicago Fire’ Fans in Tears After DuShon Monique Brown Makes Posthumous Appearance

Chicago Fire fans were in tears Thursday night after DuShon Monique Brown made a posthumous appearance in “Put White On Me.”

Brown, who plays Chief Boden’s assistant Connie, died March 23, reportedly from a heart attack. Her appearance in the new episode had fans wondering how the show would handle her death in universe.

I wonder how Chicago Fire is going to address Connie’s death — Diatonic Dissonance (@urbangaygriot) April 6, 2018

At the end of last week’s episode, Chicago Fire showed an “in memoriam” card before the end credits.

“The Chicago Fire family is devastated to lose one of its own,” Chicago Fire executive producer Dick Wolf said in a statement following her death. “Our thoughts and prayers are with DuShon’s family and we will all miss her.”

“Very sad to hear about DuShon’s passing yesterday,” showrunner Derek Haas wrote. “I’m grateful we got to work with her and so happy she got to make millions of people smile. She will be greatly missed.”

After her death, the Chicago Fire cast took to Twitter to celebrate her life and legacy. Yuri Sardarov, who plays Otis on the series, launched a GoFundMe account, which has raised $19,180 in 12 days.

“We are shocked, and will miss her immensely. She is survived by her daughter, and fiancé,” reads the GoFundMe page. “Despite her visibility and involvement in a television show, DuShon was not a salaried actor. She had a full time job as a Chicago Public School’s counselor. Please join us in offering DuShon and family support during this very difficult time. Your generosity will help fund the cost of funeral arrangements and other financial burdens that her family must shoulder.”

Here is how fans reacted to her appearance in the latest episode of Chicago Fire.

Omg seeing Connie on this breaks my heart #ChicagoFire #RIPDuShonMoniqueBrown you’re missed 💙 best firehouse 51 #family — Isabelle Perreault ♡ (@isaperreault) April 6, 2018