Charlie Hunnam Reveals ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Stars’ Reaction To ‘King Arthur’ Role

When visiting Conan, King Arthur star Charlie Hunnam revealed just how deep his connection to his Sons of Anarchy co-stars ran, revealing their hilarious reaction to the news that he was cast as the King of England.

With Hunnam’s co-stars having recently visited Conan themselves, the late-night host pointed out that when they all get together, they appear to give one another a hard time, much in the same way the closest of family members would.

Hunnam revealed, “It started off with a little, as you said, ‘Taking the piss.’ I showed up and everyone was wearing Burger King crowns. Jokesters.” The actor even shared a photo of his co-stars to prove he wasn’t making it up.

“But then all of that dissipated pretty quickly, because they realized I was the King of England and the rest of the characters had not been cast yet,” Hunnam pointed out. “So it was like, ‘Oh, do you think there might be anything for me in that?’ I said, ‘Well, you know, take the crown off, maybe we’ll have a conversation.’”

Sadly, King Arthur didn’t achieve quite the same level of success as Sons of Anarchy, which has a spin-off series, Mayans MC, currently being filmed.

The Sons of Anarchy fandom continues to be as passionate as ever, with rumors recently stirring that a prequel film might be on the way to explain the origins of the motorcycle club.

During a convention appearance this weekend, SOA star Tommy Flanagan explained, “Sons was originally a script set in the ’60s, set after Vietnam but it eventually evolved through that period of history.” The actor then made reference to there being a movie, which he followed by looking around the stage in mock paranoia.

He added, “They’re going to make a movie with Sean Penn directing and Tom Hardy, about that San Fransisco idea.”

Considering the joking nature of the remark, it’s tough to say how much truth there is behind the rumored film, but it’s also possible he used his good-natured remark to confirm actual plans.

