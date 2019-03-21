‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Winner Tamar Braxton Gets Guest Star Spot on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Celebrity Big Brother winner Tamar Braxton will appear in a guest star spot on The Bold and the Beautiful.

The news was announced by EW, who revealed that “Braxton will portray Chef Chambre in a scene with actors Don Diamont (Bill Spencer) and Heather Tom (Katie Logan), who are set up on a private dinner date by an anonymous cupid.”

It’s tradition for Big Brother winners to make cameos on The Bold and the Beautiful, but this has extra sentiment for Braxton, who named her child Logan after Brooke Logan, which was a B&B character who was originally portrayed by actress Katherine Kelly Lang.

Celebrity Big Brother winner Tamar Braxton will guest star on The Bold and the Beautiful //t.co/1eob0Y1R4v — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 20, 2019

As far as her Celebrity Big Brother win, Braxton previously told EW that coming out on top is the “best feeling.”

“I mean, I can’t even really put it into words. It’s like the best day on top of the best feeling. I’ve been watching this show since Chicken George. And I can’t believe that I was actually blessed to be a part of it, let alone win. Like, that is crazy to me,” she gushed.

“I’m telling you right now, it hasn’t all settled in yet. And, as a matter fact, Omarosa told me that. And I’m like, “I thought I heard Julie say that, but not really. What?” I’m just freaking out. I can’t believe it. I can’t believe it, I feel like I’m in a dream right now,” Braxton later said, referring to her epic unanimous win, with has not happened on the show since Dan Gheesling on the 10th season of Big Brother.

Thank you so much. I’m sorry I’m so late, me and my phone haven’t been on the same terms since I got it back //t.co/8jiExcyAdH — TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) February 16, 2019

“I was actually in the house and people were asking questions about Big Brother and I was getting so annoyed and trying to keep my cool,” she went on to say. “And we’re at the finals and you don’t know what happens during the finale show? I’m like, ‘Oh my God this is an abomination. What?’ Like what you talking about? Like, ‘What’s HOH? How can I use the power of veto?’ And I’m like, ‘Are you serious? I want to kick you out of this house right now.’ “

Braxton’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will tape on Wednesday, Feb. 20, for an air date of March 28.