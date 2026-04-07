CBS Unveils Plans for Late-Night Following ‘Stephen Colbert’ Cancellation

CBS has revealed their finalized plans amid The Late Show with Stephen Colbert coming to an end next month. Deadline reports the staple will be replaced with Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen, which will be moving up to 11:35 p.m time slot.

Comics Unleashed has been airing in the 12:35 a.m. slot following the end of After Midnight with Taylor Tomlinson. In its new timeslot, it will premiere its first episode Friday, May 22, the day after Colbert will say goodbye after 11 years.

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The show is a roundtable-style comedy talk show. Allen serves as host and has featured notable comedians, including Sebastian Maniscalco, Tiffany Haddish, Gabriel Iglesias, Cedric the Entertainer and Nate Bargatze. The show is produced by Allen Media Group. Allen, Carolyn Folks, Jennifer Lucas, Jodi Miller, Peter Steen and Dylan King are executive producers.

The move will see another Allen show slot in at 12:35 a.m. Funny You Should Ask, which is hosted by Jon Kelley, will similarly air back-to-back half-hour episodes Monday through Friday starting May 22. The comedy game show has been airing in first-run strip syndication since its premiere in September 2017. It is produced by Allen Media Group and executive produced by Allen, Folks, Lucas, Miller, Steen, Bob Boden, Scott Satin and Eric Charbonnel.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was canceled last summer. At the time, network execs said it was a “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late-night” and “not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

Allen is excited for what this move means for him. “I created and launched Comics Unleashed 20 years ago so my fellow comedians could have a platform to do what we all love – make people laugh,” he said in a statement. “I truly appreciate CBS’ confidence in me by picking up our two-hour comedy block of Comics Unleashed and Funny You Should Ask, because the world can never have enough laughter.”