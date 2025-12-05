CBS Evening News Anchor Announces Exit

Maurice DuBois is leaving CBS Evening News. December marks his final month in his role, per Deadline.

His official last day of work is December 18. The move is unsurprising as new leadership in the news division amid the purchase of parent company Paramount by Skydance took effect.

In a post to social media, DuBois told his followers, “It has been the Honor of a Lifetime. 21 years altogether, including my time at WCBS-TV in New York City. What a privilege! To be welcomed into your homes night after night, delivering the news / meeting extraordinary people and telling their stories. I’ll leave filled with gratitude, cherished relationships and amazing memories. A couple weeks to go; until then, see you on The CBS Evening News every night at 6:30.”

His exit was reported earlier by his co-host, John Dickerson. The new editor-in-chief of the news division, Bari Weiss, made the call.

Tom Cibrowski, president and executive editor of CBS News, said in a statement that more details of plans for CBS Evening News would be announced in the “near future” following DuBois’ exit.

“Maurice has long represented what we do best at CBS News and Stations,” Cibrowski said in a statement. “For more than two decades, he has delivered the day’s biggest stories from our studios in New York and in the field. Later this month, Maurice will leave the network. We are grateful for his significant contributions, at both CBS News New York and the CBS Evening News. Maurice is deeply valued and respected as a journalist ​by all of us and we wish him much success. It is my hope that we can work together again.”

DuBois was in his current role for less than a year. Under his new role on the show, they tried out a new format that put more emphasis on correspondent storytelling, which reportedly didn’t work with viewers.