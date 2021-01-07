'Caillou' Canceled at PBS Kids and Parents Could Not Be Happier
Long-running cartoon Caillou has been canceled at PBS Kids, and parents from all over could not be happier. The network announced the end of the show, later offered tips on how to help your children, emotionally, when a show they love ends. Contrary to PBS Kids' implication, however, parents seemed to respond with a resounding joy at the news that Caillou will no longer be airing.
The show has been slightly controversial over its two decades of episodes, with many parents voicing criticism over the way the main character, 4-year-old Caillou, occasionally speaks to his parents and other grown-ups. There have also been complaints about the depictions of Caillou's treatment of his younger sister, Rosie. "Thank goodness," wrote Liza Cummings Reilly on Facebook, per TV Line. "That little boy was so rude to his mom and disobedient. I didn’t allow my kids to watch him because of that reason." Scroll down to read more reactions from parents who are happy that Caillou is coming to an end.
Heh, about time! I think we all know how Classic Caillou would react... pic.twitter.com/9Hl91YYoL9— Zak Wolf (@wiley207) January 5, 2021
SCORE ONE FOR THE BOYS BACK HOME!
CAILLOU IS FINALLY GONE! WE WON! pic.twitter.com/bGU65vCi67— Biker Dragon Drayden (Commissions open!!) (@RobowilOFFICIAL) January 5, 2021
Dear PBS (Kids),
Since your recent departure with the Malevolent entity known as Caillou, might I recommend some programs to fill in for the vacant slot? Thank you for your time, and I expect a future royalties check in the mail sometime down the road.
Sincerely,— Eamon Hewitt 🏀🎬 (@EamonH41) January 6, 2021
Me pic.twitter.com/AJ1J5V90bn
with fireworks and a cold beer— CarmenRider (Commissions Open) (@CarmenRiderYT) January 6, 2021
he actually got grounded pic.twitter.com/SJgjnUEpT9— turbomike (@TurboMike2005) January 5, 2021
Caillou after hearing that PBS is game ending him pic.twitter.com/wghEPTrEKx— snakehugz (RIP MF DOOM) (@snakehugz) January 5, 2021
January 6, 2021
As a parent I hated that show. Bad parenting. Bad child. Bad everything.— WearADamnMask -14 days to Flush All Da TrumpTurds (@2021HasArrived) January 6, 2021
Good riddance. pic.twitter.com/Koi92sCIon
Unfortunately, yes it was 💀— Theolivepit (@Theolivepit04) January 6, 2021
This is easily the happiest I've felt in months.— Erin Conners (@erinconners_) January 6, 2021
January 5, 2021
Wait, we lose Caillou and Trump in the same month?
I mean, it’s the same person in various stages of life but still— Todd’s Only Account (@Faber4Real) January 6, 2021
Good. This show was terrible.— Big Data Guy (@GrumpyCoffeeMug) January 5, 2021
Bye, don’t let the door hit u on the way out💖 pic.twitter.com/1uawSsnRRz— ✊🏾BLM • Miso Era • Queen Toasty Boi (@CarriEnchantix) January 5, 2021