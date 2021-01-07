'Caillou' Canceled at PBS Kids and Parents Could Not Be Happier

Long-running cartoon Caillou has been canceled at PBS Kids, and parents from all over could not be happier. The network announced the end of the show, later offered tips on how to help your children, emotionally, when a show they love ends. Contrary to PBS Kids' implication, however, parents seemed to respond with a resounding joy at the news that Caillou will no longer be airing.

The show has been slightly controversial over its two decades of episodes, with many parents voicing criticism over the way the main character, 4-year-old Caillou, occasionally speaks to his parents and other grown-ups. There have also been complaints about the depictions of Caillou's treatment of his younger sister, Rosie. "Thank goodness," wrote Liza Cummings Reilly on Facebook, per TV Line. "That little boy was so rude to his mom and disobedient. I didn’t allow my kids to watch him because of that reason." Scroll down to read more reactions from parents who are happy that Caillou is coming to an end.