‘Boy Meets World’ Stars Feud Over Long-Running Mystery

A long-running Boy Meets World mystery has stars of the show engaging in a hilarious Twitter feud right now.

I get that the architecture doesn’t work but…side yard. https://t.co/hj104jdYtk — Will Friedle (@willfriedle) May 9, 2018

To understand the back-and-forth between Will Friedle and Danielle Fishel — who played Eric and Topanga, respectively, — we have to go back to the tweet that started it all.

A Twitter user named Kyle Simpson tweeted out the results of an Instagram poll he did, where he asked his followers if the exterior section of the house seen most often on the show was the Matthews family’s side yard or back yard.

A generation divided. This needs to be bigger than my IG poll. This could fundamentally change who we are as a whole. Please weigh in @BenSavage @RiderStrong @daniellefishel @willfriedle#BoyMeetsWorld #tgif pic.twitter.com/H1vxgsKT5K — Kyle Simpson (@lowellpro) May 9, 2018

Simpson’s followers were split right down the middle, with 50 percent voting for each. He then shared the results on Twitter, tagging a number of the cast members and inviting them to weigh in. This is when Friedle and Fishel began heatedly debating the location, with the former certain that it was the side yard, and the latter asserting that it was the back.

It was the kitchen door on the side of the house kids… https://t.co/Bc76k7peIF — Will Friedle (@willfriedle) May 9, 2018

“It was the kitchen door on the side of the house kids,” Friedle said first, prompting Fishel to fire back, “Backyard. It was clearly the backyard. The Matthews’ backyard butted up to Feeney’s backyard. Ya weirdos.”

Backyard. It was clearly the backyard. The Matthews’ backyard butted up to Feeney’s backyard. Ya weirdos. https://t.co/E2UoZgMS2O — Danielle Fishel (@daniellefishel) May 9, 2018

Friedle then became comedicly irate, exclaiming, “It was NOT! Feeny was the next door neighbor. Not the backyard neighbor. Plus, how many times did we enter end exit that way? Who enters from the backyard?”

He then add a hashtag claiming “Topanga is wrong.”

It was NOT! Feeny was the next door neighbor. Not the backyard neighbor. Plus, how many times did we enter end exit that way? Who enters from the backyard? #TopangaIsWrong https://t.co/hj104jdYtk — Will Friedle (@willfriedle) May 9, 2018

Many fans of the show chimed in with their own thoughts, most of whom agreed with Fishel, to which she very aggressively declaring, “TOPANGA IS ALWAYS RIGHT.”

I was always raised to admit when I am wrong so…here it is folks. Directly from one of our shooting scripts. All hail Toganga! #IStillConsiderItTheSide pic.twitter.com/MdPollRxDS — Will Friedle (@willfriedle) May 9, 2018

Eventually, however, Friedle conceded the argument after locating a an old script. “I was always raised to admit when I am wrong so…here it is folks. Directly from one of our shooting scripts,” he tweeted, then adding, “All hail Toganga!”