‘Blue Bloods’ Gets Roasted by Late Night Host James Corden at CBS Upfront

James Corden couldn’t help but poke fun at Blue Bloods‘ Season 10 renewal during the CBS upfront presentation on Wednesday.

Stepping onto the Carnegie Hall stage following Stephen Colbert, a fitting placement given CBS’ late-night schedule that has The Late Late Show with James Corden following after The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the late night talk show host admitted that he was still scratching his head over the fact that the police procedural drama was renewed.

“I’ve never watched it, you’ve never watched it. Apparently, someone somewhere is watching it,” he joked.

In mid-April, the network had announced that the Tom Selleck-starring series would be returning for its 10th season, which would officially see the series surpass the milestone 200-episode mark.

“Blue Bloods has been a top 10 drama and Friday’s top-rated show every year it’s been on the air,” Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said at the time. “On a night that many have claimed is quiet for broadcast television, its quality writing, superb acting and familial warmth have attracted an average of over 13 million passionate viewers each week for nine years. We are delighted that Tom will return and that the show will continue to be a vital component of the CBS schedule next season.”

At the time of its renewal, Selleck signed a new deal to return as the series’ lead Frank Reagan.

Having initially premiered on Sept. 24, 2010, Blue Bloods has consistently proven to be a big performer for CBS, averaging 8.5 million viewers and just over a 0.8 key demo rating (Live+same day) and 12.95 million viewers and a 1.4 demo rating in Live+& DVR playback during its ninth season run.

While Corden may not know a soul who watches the series, those number not only make Blue Bloods the most-watched network drama on CBS’ digital platforms, including CBS All Access, but also the eighth most-watched show on broadcast TV and the second-best on Friday, just behind Fox’s Last Man Standing.

Executive produced by Leonard Goldberg, Kevin Wade, Ian Biederman, Brian Burns, and Siobhan Byrne-O’Connor, alongside Selleck, the series stars Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Sami Gayle, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray.

Blue Bloods is set to return to TV on Friday nights this fall, and will maintain its Friday at 10 p.m. ET time slot, which it has held since its premiere, and following airings of dramas Hawaii Five-O at 8 p.m. ET and Magnum P.I. at 9 p.m. ET.