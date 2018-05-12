‘Blue Bloods’: Danny Visits Linda’s Grave in Tearjerking Scene

The Blue Bloods season eight finale, “My Aim is True,” saw Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) give a tearful goodbye to his wife, Linda. Fans at home were crushed when Danny visited that grave.

Danny is breaking our hearts! 💔Take a sneak peek at this touching moment in the #BlueBloods season finale, tomorrow at 10/9c.

The opening scene showed Danny telling Linda he was “putting on a real brave face” for everyone, but he is still “having a really hard time.”

“I miss you,” he said, just as Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) told him they needed to get going.

“I love you most,” Danny told his deceased wife before leaving.

Linda was killed in a helicopter crash before season eight began, since actress Amy Carlson chose not to renew her contract. The death happened offscreen, leaving many fans feeling like they did not get a proper goodbye to the character.

“My heart is full of gratitude to each of you for your generous support of me and my character for the last seven years of Blue Bloods – Linda Reagan,” Carlson wrote on Instagram last fall. “I have been touched by your compassion and enthusiasm. I loved playing Linda: wife to Danny, mother to Jack and Sean, nurse and working mom. I’m proud of my contribution to building this series. I’m so grateful to CBS and the Blue Bloods cast and crew. Mostly, I am grateful to the fans who have supported me and the show. Peace, blessings and many ‘love you mores’ to all of you.”

Her death hung over Danny like a spectre all season, as he continued to deal with his grief. He also needed to learn how to be a single father to their two sons, who are now in high school.

Fans at home were tearing up, just like Danny did in the show.

“It’s rare to see Danny wear his heart on his sleeve like that. Very touching,” one fan wrote.

“Aww, Danny… I’m glad we’re seeing a little more of the grieving process because it seems almost like the show forgot she was gone,” another added.

One fan thought Wahlberg deserves an Emmy nomination for his performance this year.

“This scene was killing me! Eyes swelled… made me miss Linda even more! This season hasn’t been the same without you,” another fan wrote.

