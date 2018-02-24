CBS Not Airing New ‘Blue Bloods’ Against NBC’s Olympics

Good news and bad news, Blue Bloods fans. The beloved series is back on CBS Friday night after two weeks off, but not with a new case. Instead, CBS is airing a repeat against NBC’s ongoing Winter Olympics coverage.

CBS is airing “Love Lost,” an episode that originally aired April 7, 2017. The episode features Peter Hermann as Erin’s ex-husband Jack. The two square off in court while Erin (Bridget Moynahan) is trying to get a murder suspect convicted. Jack makes things a little difficult, since he is representing the defendant.

Also in the episode, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Remirez) investigate a husband they suspect of murdering his own wife. A mother accuses the NYPD of ignoring her son’s murder, going straight to Frank (Tom Selleck) to complain. Jamie (Will Estes) also gets a new partner, Officer Brenda Patimkin (Sarah Messanotte).

CBS has not aired an episode of Blue Bloods for the past two weeks. Last week, CBS aired a repeat of Hawaii Five-0 in the Friday 10 p.m. ET timeslot. A Bull repeat aired the week before.

The next new episode of Blue Bloods, “Legacy,” does not air until Friday, Mar. 2 at 10 p.m. ET. The episode could feature a major change for the Reagan family, since Danny will try to take on a new job to earn more money after working on a case involving a rich dead man’s murder.

Nicky (Sami Gayle) gets another prominent story as she continues to grow up before our eyes. She is sexually harassed by her new boss at an internship, but does not want to bring the Reagan family into the matter and tries to not get them involved.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Frank has a scandal in the NYPD after a rookie cop is caught asking a pedestrian about his immigration status. The public loses confidence in the police, and Frank has to do everything in his power to win it back.

The last new episode of Blue Bloods, “School of Hard Knocks,” aired back on Feb. 2. In that episode, Ernie Hudson guest starred as a high school principal whose students continued to get into trouble. The principal took extreme measures to show the impact of violence by holding a classroom hostage at gunpoint. Danny had to use his negotiating skills to calm him down.

Blue Bloods is now in its eighth season on CBS. Although the series has never been a hit with critics, it is frequently the most-watched show on Friday nights. So far, the season is averaging 9.39 million viewers, just 10 percent off its pace from last season, according to TV Series Finale.

Photo credit: CBS