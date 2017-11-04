[SPOILER] Dies on ‘Blindspot’

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Friday’s episode of Blindspot.

Since the first season, Blindspot has been proving how dangerous the tattoos are, but this season, the new set has been one of intense mystery.

On Friday’s episode, Stuart (Jordan Johnson-Hines) was tormented by a particular tattoo he spent the entire show hour working on. He was so besotted by the mystery that he faced the wrath of Patterson (Ashley Johnson) for diverting resources to focus on it.

However, when Patterson went to apologize for being so hard on him, she discovered Stuart dead in his apartment, likely killed over his investigation into the particular tattoo.

Plagued by death in her own life, Patterson will now stop at nothing to find out who killed Stuart and what it all means in connection to the tattoos.

In an exclusive with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Martin Gero said his passing will affect her deeply.

“[She] will become mono-focused on solving this crime and catching Stuart’s murderer,” he said. “The implications of Stuart’s death and the tattoo he was researching are critically important to the mythology of this season.”

Blindspot airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.