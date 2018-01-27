‘Blindspot’ Fans Go Nuts on Twitter After Jane’s Daughter Twist

Jane Doe’s daughter is alive after all — but that’s not the whole story.

During Friday’s all-new episode of Blindspot, Jane (Jaimie Alexander) and Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) finally discovered Jane’s daughter Avery is alive, despite Kurt shooting her months back in Berlin.

The FBI team found out that Avery is being held captive by a German criminal, and that she had been trying to reach out to Jane’s evil brother Roman (Luke Mitchell) for help.

Jane chooses to go to Berlin to save him but doesn’t want Kurt with her, and instead enlists Clem (Steve Kazee). Kurt is told to go with her anyway.

In Berlin, Jane, Kurt and Clem find the warehouse where Avery is being held but the bad guys were already shoving her into a van and driving her away. Despite some obstacles, the rescue mission was successful.

The story doesn’t stop there, as viewers were shocked to find out that Avery had been turned against Jane by Roman, meaning that having Avery close to home will not be the loving mother/daughter reunion Jane is hoping for in future episodes.

Fans took to social media to comment on the crime procedural’s latest family twist.

This whole thing w/Jane & Avery reminds me of when Jane had to gain Roman’s trust. Jane will have to gain Avery’s trust, but also, can she trust Avery? 🤔 Who knows how much control Roman has over her. So many questions. #Blindspot — Kimberly Ward (@kward516) January 27, 2018

Of course Avery is a backstabber, because Jane just couldn’t be that lucky #Blindspot — Jacqueline (@TWDSuperSonsUni) January 27, 2018

Blindspot executive producer Martin Gero told Entertainment Weekly the road ahead will be rocky for Jane, Avery and Kurt.

“Roman has really done a number on Avery,” Gero said. “And our team, because of the situation, is obviously not going to just trust her right away. But over the course of the rest of the season, Jane and Avery — and Weller — will try to bridge the gap and mend their relationship.”

Twists may still abound as Roman taunts Jane by telling her getting Avery back might not necessarily be a victory, but only time will tell exactly what he’s alluding to.

Blindspot airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.