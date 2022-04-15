'Better Call Saul' Star Michael Mando on Nacho's 'Breaking Good' for Season 6 (Exclusive)

✖

Better Call Saul is pulling no punches as it heads into its sixth and final season on Monday. Following the events of Season 5 that left many of its characters plotting and scheming against their rivals, no one is more of a moving target than the former right-hand man to Tuco Salamanca and now Lalo Salamanca, Nacho Varga — played sincerely by series star Michael Mando. With the Season 6 premiere picking up after Nacho's escape following a failed assassination attempt against Lalo, the intelligent, career criminal is on the run, seeking help from Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) who has little love for him and hasn't offered much help in his escape. While Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) seems to be in his corner, Season 6 will no doubt open up some very intense moments for Nacho as he comes to a crossroads.

In an exclusive with PopCulture.com ahead of the April 18 premiere on AMC, Mando explains his character's journey has always been one rooted in Nacho's love for his father, Manual Varga. But while that is a very redeeming trait for a character that is bordering fatalistic, there is a visible tension in him that surfaces occasionally that Mando manages perfectly. "We are at the mercy of the writers, and you can't do a show with such incredible writers and not always give your hats off to the writers. For me, personally, when I took on this role, I really wanted to play, I wanted to break the archetype of the cartel, gangster character," he said. "Someone I was just speaking to in an interview said that my character was breaking good, and I really like that. I like the idea that it was someone who was in this world, but who was trying to do the right thing, who had integrity, who wasn't perfect by any means, but who truly did not want to give in to the dark side."

(Photo: AMC Networks / Sony Pictures)

Crediting the writing for helping him to "ride that wave," Mando says there are a lot of elements surfacing about the character that has surprised him this season, especially as the Season 6 premiere directs Nacho to a very anxiety-inducing moment. "I feel like a character through the seasons, it's like painting a canvas, and you don't really know the whole scope of who this person is until it actually ends. It's like a life," he said. "You don't really know who a person is until after they've been around. For me, I was just surprised by the size of Nacho's heart and the integrity of who this guy really was, how much does he really love his father, and how far he is willing to go? That, to me, was a really pleasant surprise in the writing."

As for Season 6 getting divided into two parts with the first half premiering seven episodes across seven weeks, while the second half premieres its remaining six to round out the series, Mando echoes his co-star Bob Odenkirk, who stated earlier to PopCulture that fans will be most satisfied with the ending. "It's the best season, and Vince [Gilligan] and Peter [Gould] are really truly masters of the craft. I have nothing else to add, other than hats off to those guys," Mando said in agreement.

Better Call Saul Season 6 premieres April 18 on AMC at 9 p.m. ET with two back-to-back episodes. All episodes of Better Call Saul are available to stream on AMC+ and Netflix.