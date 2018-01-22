Social Media Reacts to Aziz Ansari’s Nomination at the SAG Awards

Aziz Ansari was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Master of None, but did not attend the ceremony Sunday night in the wake of his own sexual misconduct scandal. Twitter users noticed that the show’s producers moved quickly as his name was announced.

The show did not have to worry about how awkward it would be if he won. Instead, William H. Macy of Shameless won Outstanding Actor in a Comedy.

Earlier this month, Ansari won a Golden Globe for Master of None, to go with his two Emmys for the Netflix show. A few days after the show, Babe.net published an interview with a 23-year-old woman identified as “Grace” described a date she went on with Ansari in September 2017 after meeting him during an Emmys afterparty.

The story caused controversy on the web and a discussion about consent. Ansari later admitted that the date happened and insisted that the sexual activity during the date was “completely consensual.”

“The next day, I got a text from her saying that although ‘it may have seemed okay,’ upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable,” Ansari wrote on Jan. 15. “It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.”

He continued, “I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue.”

Twitter users reacted to Ansari’s nomination during the SAG Awards broadcast on TNT and TBS.

“Oooh man they QUICKLY moved passed Aziz Ansari after announcing his nomination,” one person wrote.

Another user noted that there was no applause when Ansari’s name was announced.

Others noticed his absence.

