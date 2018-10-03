‘9-1-1’ Star Oliver Stark on Potential ‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Crossover: ‘Maybe There’s a Fire’

9-1-1 star Oliver Stark is used to handling crises on his Ryan Murphy show, so it is no surprise that he wants to put out fires on Murphy’s other show, American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, the actor, who plays firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley, said the cast is always joking about appearing on the FX series.

“Yeah, that’s one that we often joke about,” Stark said. “Look, I’m very happy, and I love working on 9-1-1. This is many, many ways my dream job, but yeah, we’ve often joked about there being a 9-1-1/American Horror Story crossover.”

Since AHS has its own apocalypse, Stark hopes that the 9-1-1 team might be called to put out some of those fires.

“Maybe there’s some fire that needs putting out in the apocalypse and we all [jump] up, and get to work with that cast,” Stark said.

“You know, the Ryan Murphy world is filled with crossovers and links, so we’ll see what happens,” Stark said. “But I love the [9-1-1] cast, I love the crew of this show. I love the subject matter. I love the physicality, and the stuff that I get to do on this, so I think we’re all very happy to be where we are right now.”

Murphy created AHS with Brad Falchuk, who also co-created 9-1-1. Tim Minear serves as showrunner and co-creator, and has worked with Murphy and Falchuk on AHS and Feud.

If a hypothetical AHS/9-1-1 crossover ever happened, it would give Stark a chance to work with Connie Britton again. Britton appeared in 9-1-1‘s first season and is reprising her AHS: Murder House role Vivien Harmon in Apocalypse. Jennifer Love Hewitt replaced Britton as the show’s new narrator and central 911 operator.

While AHS is supernatural horror fiction, 9-1-1 is more grounded in reality. As Stark explained, during the first season, the cast went on ride-alongs with real Los Angeles first responders. For season two, they have a former fire chief on the set as a consultant. The series also notably shows the main characters sometimes not succeeding in saving a life.

“It’s true to life, and I think the thing about our show, is even though it’s kind of billed as a procedural, it’s not really,” Stark said. “It’s about the people. Through those moments where things don’t go their way, you get to see how that affects the people, and how that breaks them down, but then they have to pick themselves up and go back to work the next day, and the kind of heavy burden that puts on someone’s shoulders.”

New episodes of 9-1-1 air on Fox at 9 p.m. ET Mondays, while American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs on FX Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Fox