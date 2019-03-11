‘90210’ Star Ian Ziering Honors TV Dad Jed Allan: ‘He Will Be Missed’

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Ian Ziering remembered Jed Allan, who played his father on the FOX show and died Saturday at age 84.

Zieiring shared a photo from the classic TV series of the two together. Allan, a beloved soap opera star, played Rush Sanders, the father of Ziering’s Steve Sanders.

“So sad to hear we’ve lost another 90210 castmate. I had the pleasure of working with Jed Allan from 94 to 99. He played Rush Sanders, Steve’s father. Such a great guy to work with, he will be missed,” Ziering wrote. He added the hashtag “RIP Jed Allan.”

Allan’s death was announced on the actor’s Facebook fan page by his son, Rick, Saturday.

“So sorry to post the very sad news of my fathers passing tonight. He died peacefully and was surrounded by his family and loved so much by us and so many others,” Rick wrote. “Thank you for all who are part of this wonderful tribute to my dad on Facebook.”

After the news broke, many who worked with Allan recalled working with him and shared anecdotes.

“Many stories I was told about Jed Allen when I first started in daytime TV in 1980,” Alec Baldwin tweeted. “Before we rolled tape, sometimes we’d adjust our crotch and say, ‘Let’s do it the Jed Allen way.’ Soap legend.”

Diedre Hall, who plays Marlene on Days of Our Lives, shared an emotional story about working with Allan during her first screen test.

“Jed made it all look easy with his dark good looks, deep resonant voice, a naughty twinkle, boisterous laugh and his characteristic swagger,” Hall wrote on Facebook. “He used his charismatic charm to win audiences as well as cast and crew. He never tired of my lack of experience and taught by example. He was deeply devoted to his sons and his darling wife Toby. When he lost her, we weren’t sure how he’d go on, but go on he did. Jed was a giant in so many ways, witnessed by the huge emptiness he leaves behind.”

Allan was best known to television viewers as Don Craig, his character on Days of Our Lives from 1971 until 1985. The role earned hum Soapy Awards for Best Actor in 1978 and 1979, and a Daytime Emmy nomination in 1979. After leaving the series, he found another starring role as C.C. Capwell on Santa Barbara from 1988 to 1993.

Allan appeared in 18 episodes of Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1994 to 1999. His final acting role was in the online series The Bay from 2011 to 2012.

Allan is survived by sons Rick, Mitch and Dean. He was married to Toby Brown from 1958 until her death in 2001.

The actor was the second loss for the 90210 family in a week. On March 4, Luke Perry, who played Dylan McKay, died at age 52 after suffering a massive stroke.

