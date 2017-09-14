How and When to Watch the 2017 Emmy Awards

This week, Hollywood will get together to celebrate the greatest achievements in television from the past year. With all of the shows poised for big awards, this year’s show is one that you won’t want to miss.

On Sunday, September 17, the show will broadcast live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT. Beloved TV personality Stephen Colbert will be hosting this year’s show, which will be the 69th Emmy Awards to-date.

Many people around the country are cutting cable out of their lives, and opting for digital streaming platforms to watch TV. If you’re one of those who can’t tune in to CBS while it’s live, there’s no need to worry. There are still some ways to watch the awards.

This year, the Emmy’s will be streamed on CBS All Access, in real-time.

If you’re not familiar, CBS All Access is the network’s exclusive streaming service. For a monthly fee, you can gain access to a ton of past and present CBS shows, as well as exclusive programs like The Good Fight and Star Trek: Discovery.

Now, you may not want to pay for a CBS-only service, and that’s understandable. Fortunately, All Access offers a free one-week trial for all new customers. If you’re hoping to watch the Emmy’s on Sunday, you can get CBS All Access for free and stream it live from there.

CBS All Access can be streamed from a mobile device, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, PS4, Xbox One or Windows 10. So, don’t worry, there is a way for just about everyone to enjoy the Emmy’s this year.

